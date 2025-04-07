How Many Total Putts Will There Be At The Masters?

The total number of putts the entire field will take at the 2025 Masters will be a popular question being asked this year, but not an easy one to find the answer to.

It'll be popular as it's the tiebreaker for fantasy golf on the excellent officials Masters app this year - which is regularly described as one of the best to accompany any sporting event in the world.

The Golf Monthly have set their rosters and plenty of fans will be following them in the run-up to The Masters finally getting under way on Thursday.

And for that all-important tiebreaker, there'll be plenty of people trying to figure out what the combined number of putts from the field will be at Augusta National this year.

Scottie Scheffler took 109 putts when winning The Masters last year, while Patrick Reed topped that stat by taking just 101 swipes with the flat stick during the tournament.

The average number of putts taken by a Masters champion is 114, with Mike Weir holding the record for the fewest with 104 in 2003 and Vijay Singh taking the most with 124 during his 2000 success.

There's also the cut to take into account, with the number of players making it to the weekend varying from year to year - which just adds to the difficulty of trying to figure out this most testing of questions.

It's all guesswork of course, but roughly to try and work this out we need to get an average of putts taken for players with also a rough idea of how many will make the cut.

How many total putts were there in the 2024 Masters?

It takes some digging out, but the magic number for the total number of putts at the 2024 Masters was 8,798.

That number comes from the 60 players who made the cut taking a total of 7,053 putts for their four rounds - at an average of 117.55 putts per player for the tournament.

The 29 players who missed the cut added a further 1,745 total putts for their two rounds, with an average of 60.1 putts a man for 36 holes.

As stated, Reed led the way with just 101 putts as defending champion Jon Rahm actually finishing bottom of those that completed the Masters with 130 putts, so there's quite a spread.

On the averages per round there's half a shot difference with those making the cut taking 29.52 putts per 18 holes and those who missed it taking 30 - but given the spread of totals from top to bottom, using that per-round average actual works quite nicely.

How to work out the total putts for the 2025 Masters

There's still a huge amount of guesswork but at least we have a rough formula to work with.

There are 94 players currently in The Masters with one PGA Tour tournament left to play, so right off the bat expect a slightly higher putts total than last year when 89 lined up at Augusta National.

The easiest part of the equation is the putts per round as over the last five years it's been pretty similar, but from there you'll have to make a judgement call on how many make the cut.

So if you fancy 60 players to make the cut again this year, you would multiple 60 by you choice of the putting averages, which works out at about 117-118 putts per player for the tournament over four rounds.

Then those that don't make the cut averaging out at around 60 putts per player per tournament to get your final guess, which may end up helping you claim fantasy golf glory on the Masters app.

Good luck!