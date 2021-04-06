We have got the best tipsters from around the web to pick who they think will win The Masters

Golf Tipsters From Around The Web Pick Their Masters Champion

We have reached out across the web and contacted some of the best and most successful golf tipster out there to bring you their combined knowledge and wisdom on who they feel has the best chance of winning The Masters 2021.

Golf Tipsters Masters Picks 2021

Jeremy Chapman @jeremychapman3

Justin Thomas 12/1 with Bet365

It’s a desperately close call between Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson but as all the juicy prices have gone for Spieth and DJ is at single-figure odds, the pin falls on Thomas as an each-way steal at 12-1. In the five years he’s played, he has improved his position every time (39-22–17-12-4). The ability to hit iron approaches to the precise scoring areas where birdies can be achieved and three-putting avoided is key. The irons are JT’s strength, as they are with Spieth, which is why these pals may fill the first two places.

Niall Lyons @Betgolfworld

Joaquin Niemann 55/1 with Bet365

We know from history that gaining length off the tee can pay dividends at Augusta. Chilean Joaquin Niemann has gained 11 yards on last year and ranks inside the top 10 in Driving Distance in the 2021 season. Playing solid all year with two runner up finishes and this early achiever is capable of wearing the green jacket at 22 years old

Matt Cooper @MattCooperGolf

Jordan Spieth 12/1 with Bet365

I am keeping it simple. Jordan Spieth arrives riding a huge wave and loves the Augusta National test. Winning the event is obviously a possibility, but the value has long gone. Instead, I’ll take him at 12/1 each way to grab the first round lead. At his best he landed this bet three times in five events and he can do so again.

Steve Bamford @BamfordGolf

Jon Rahm 12/1 with Bet365

New father Jon Rahm looks set to top a best ever week by winning his first ever Green Jacket, following on from fellow Spaniards Ballesteros, Olazabal and Garcia. Rahm has a trio of consecutive top 9 finishes at Augusta National and his game is peaking at the right time to claim his first Major title.

And Finally…

The GM Tipster @GolfMonthly

Patrick Reed 33/1 with Bet365

The 2018 champion won the Farmers Insurance Open in January and also had a top 10 at the WGC Workday Championship at the Concession. He appears to be very comfortable with his game and of course has the knowledge that he can win here.

