Tyler Collet Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Professional
Club pro Tyler Collet has demonstrated plenty of ability in some big events – here are 10 things to know about him
Tyler Collet is a club pro who is no stranger to big events, with multiple PGA Championship appearances, as well as starts in several other high-profile tournaments. But what else is there to know about him? Here are 10 facts about the player.
1. Collett is from Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
2. He played golf throughout his childhood, including on the Callaway Junior Tour and in West Virginia Golf Association events.
3. He graduated in 2017 from the PGA Golf Management program at Eastern Kentucky University.
4. Collet is the PGA Assistant Professional at John’s Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida.
5. Before his current role, he was assistant professional at York Country Club in Pennsylvania.
6. He was the 2022 and 2023 South Florida PGA Player of the Year.
7. Collet has played in six PGA Tour events, and made the cut at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, where he finished T68.
8. He played in the PGA Championship in 2021, 2022 and 2024, although he missed the cut each time. In the 2024 edition at Valhalla, he missed the cutline by four, but finished higher up the leaderboard than players including Phil Mickelson, Wyndham Clark and Tiger Woods.
9. He reached the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2024.
10. After three rounds of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship, which offers 20 places in the PGA Championship, Collet held a seven-shot lead. His 54-hole score of 200 tied the second-lowest at that stage in the tournament’s history.
From
Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Height
5'9" (1.79m)
Highest OWGR
1685th
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
