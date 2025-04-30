Tyler Collet Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Professional

Tyler Collet is a club pro who is no stranger to big events, with multiple PGA Championship appearances, as well as starts in several other high-profile tournaments. But what else is there to know about him? Here are 10 facts about the player.

1. Collett is from Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

2. He played golf throughout his childhood, including on the Callaway Junior Tour and in West Virginia Golf Association events.

3. He graduated in 2017 from the PGA Golf Management program at Eastern Kentucky University.

4. Collet is the PGA Assistant Professional at John’s Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida.

5. Before his current role, he was assistant professional at York Country Club in Pennsylvania.

6. He was the 2022 and 2023 South Florida PGA Player of the Year.

7. Collet has played in six PGA Tour events, and made the cut at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, where he finished T68.

8. He played in the PGA Championship in 2021, 2022 and 2024, although he missed the cut each time. In the 2024 edition at Valhalla, he missed the cutline by four, but finished higher up the leaderboard than players including Phil Mickelson, Wyndham Clark and Tiger Woods.

9. He reached the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2024.

Tyler Collet held a seven-stroke lead after the third round of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. After three rounds of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship, which offers 20 places in the PGA Championship, Collet held a seven-shot lead. His 54-hole score of 200 tied the second-lowest at that stage in the tournament’s history.