Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2024

While the PGA Tour’s most successful players are competing in the latest of the circuit’s lucrative Signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, one of its opposite field tournaments, the Puerto Rico Open, is taking place at the same time.

The event first became part of the PGA Tour schedule in 2008, where Greg Kraft claimed a $630,000 first prize from the overall payout of $3.5m.

Not surprisingly, 16 years later there is more to play for at this year’s event, with $4m up for grabs at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

While that figure is $3.5m more than the purse for the DP World Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open taking place in South Africa this week, it is tiny compared to the prize fund on offer in Florida. Indeed, the higher-profile event will offer $4m to the winner alone, from an overall purse of $20m.

Nevertheless, this year’s payout in Puerto Rico is $200,000 more than the prize fund for last year’s edition, which was won by Nico Echavarria. As a result, the victor will earn $720,000 - $36,000 more than the Colombian claimed in 2023.

Below is the prize money payout for the Puerto Rico Open.

Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000. 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Puerto Rico Open?

Robert MacIntyre is hoping to build on some recent momentum on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though many of the game’s superstars are competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, there are still some well-known players in the 132-man field at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

The highest-ranked player competing at the event is World No.61 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, whose best performance of the year so far came with runner-up at The American Express.

Another player who will be hoping to build on some recent momentum is Team Europe Ryder Cup player Robert MacIntyre. The Scot had a difficult start to life on the PGA Tour after becoming one of 10 players to earn a card at the end of last season's DP World Tour. However, a T6 at the Mexico Open demonstrated his capabilities.

While another European Ryder Cup player, Nicolai Hojgaard, is competing at the PGA Tour’s Florida event this week, his brother Rasmus is in Puerto Rico, where he will be hoping to build on three top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour so far this year.

Defending champion Nico Echavarria returns, hoping for his second PGA Tour win, while there are also appearances from 2023 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year Ryo Hisatsune, Ryan Brehm, who won the Puerto Rico Open two years ago, and 2019 champion Martin Trainer.

Is The Puerto Rico Open A PGA Tour Event? The Puerto Rico Open has been a PGA Tour event since 2008. Before that, it had seen spells on the Caribbean Tour and the Tour de las Americas. In 2024, it takes place at the same time as the Arnold Palmer Invitational.