Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2024

While the PGA Tour’s most successful players are competing in the latest of the circuit’s lucrative Signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, one of its opposite field tournaments, the Puerto Rico Open, is taking place at the same time.

The event first became part of the PGA Tour schedule in 2008, where Greg Kraft claimed a $630,000 first prize from the overall payout of $3.5m. 

Not surprisingly, 16 years later there is more to play for at this year’s event, with $4m up for grabs at Grand Reserve Golf Club. 

While that figure is $3.5m more than the purse for the DP World Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open taking place in South Africa this week, it is tiny compared to the prize fund on offer in Florida. Indeed, the higher-profile event will offer $4m to the winner alone, from an overall purse of $20m.

Nevertheless, this year’s payout in Puerto Rico is $200,000 more than the prize fund for last year’s edition, which was won by Nico Echavarria. As a result, the victor will earn $720,000 - $36,000 more than the Colombian claimed in 2023.

Below is the prize money payout for the Puerto Rico Open.

Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st $720,000
2nd$436,000
3rd$276,000
4th$196,000
5th$164,000
6th$145,000
7th$135,000
8th$125,000
9th$117,000
10th$109,000
11th$101,000
12th$93,000
13th$85,000
14th$77,000
15th$73,000
16th$69,000
17th$65,000
18th$61,000
19th$57,000
20th$53,000
21st$49,000.
22nd$45,000
23rd$41,800
24th$38,600
25th$35,400
26th$32,200
27th$31,000
28th$29,800
29th$28,600
30th$27,400
31st$26,200
32nd$25,000
33rd$23,800
34th$22,800
35th$21,800
36th$20,800
37th$19,800
38th$19,000
39th$18,200
40th$17,400
41st$16,600
42nd$15,800
43rd$15,000
44th$14,200
45th$13,400
46th$12,600
47th$11,800
48th$11,160
49th$10,600
50th$10,280
51st$10,040
52nd$9,800
53rd$9,640
54th$9,480
55th$9,400
56th$9,320
57th$9,240
58th$9,160
59th$9,080
60th$9,000
61st$8,920
62nd$8,840
63rd$8,760
64th$8,680
65th$8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Puerto Rico Open?

Robert MacIntyre takes a shot at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Robert MacIntyre is hoping to build on some recent momentum on the PGA Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though many of the game’s superstars are competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, there are still some well-known players in the 132-man field at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

The highest-ranked player competing at the event is World No.61 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, whose best performance of the year so far came with runner-up at The American Express.

Another player who will be hoping to build on some recent momentum is Team Europe Ryder Cup player Robert MacIntyre. The Scot had a difficult start to life on the PGA Tour after becoming one of 10 players to earn a card at the end of last season's DP World Tour. However, a T6 at the Mexico Open demonstrated his capabilities.

While another European Ryder Cup player, Nicolai Hojgaard, is competing at the PGA Tour’s Florida event this week, his brother Rasmus is in Puerto Rico, where he will be hoping to build on three top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour so far this year.

Defending champion Nico Echavarria returns, hoping for his second PGA Tour win, while there are also appearances from 2023 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year Ryo Hisatsune, Ryan Brehm, who won the Puerto Rico Open two years ago, and 2019 champion Martin Trainer.

Is The Puerto Rico Open A PGA Tour Event?

The Puerto Rico Open has been a PGA Tour event since 2008. Before that, it had seen spells on the Caribbean Tour and the Tour de las Americas. In 2024, it takes place at the same time as the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Puerto Rico Open?

The 2024 event has a purse of $4m, an increase of $200,000 on last year’s prize money fund. The winner of the event will claim $720,000, with the runner-up set for a $436,000 payday.

