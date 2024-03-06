Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Nico Echavarria defends his title as players compete in the PGA Tour opposite field event
While the PGA Tour’s most successful players are competing in the latest of the circuit’s lucrative Signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, one of its opposite field tournaments, the Puerto Rico Open, is taking place at the same time.
The event first became part of the PGA Tour schedule in 2008, where Greg Kraft claimed a $630,000 first prize from the overall payout of $3.5m.
Not surprisingly, 16 years later there is more to play for at this year’s event, with $4m up for grabs at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
While that figure is $3.5m more than the purse for the DP World Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open taking place in South Africa this week, it is tiny compared to the prize fund on offer in Florida. Indeed, the higher-profile event will offer $4m to the winner alone, from an overall purse of $20m.
Nevertheless, this year’s payout in Puerto Rico is $200,000 more than the prize fund for last year’s edition, which was won by Nico Echavarria. As a result, the victor will earn $720,000 - $36,000 more than the Colombian claimed in 2023.
Below is the prize money payout for the Puerto Rico Open.
Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$720,000
|2nd
|$436,000
|3rd
|$276,000
|4th
|$196,000
|5th
|$164,000
|6th
|$145,000
|7th
|$135,000
|8th
|$125,000
|9th
|$117,000
|10th
|$109,000
|11th
|$101,000
|12th
|$93,000
|13th
|$85,000
|14th
|$77,000
|15th
|$73,000
|16th
|$69,000
|17th
|$65,000
|18th
|$61,000
|19th
|$57,000
|20th
|$53,000
|21st
|$49,000.
|22nd
|$45,000
|23rd
|$41,800
|24th
|$38,600
|25th
|$35,400
|26th
|$32,200
|27th
|$31,000
|28th
|$29,800
|29th
|$28,600
|30th
|$27,400
|31st
|$26,200
|32nd
|$25,000
|33rd
|$23,800
|34th
|$22,800
|35th
|$21,800
|36th
|$20,800
|37th
|$19,800
|38th
|$19,000
|39th
|$18,200
|40th
|$17,400
|41st
|$16,600
|42nd
|$15,800
|43rd
|$15,000
|44th
|$14,200
|45th
|$13,400
|46th
|$12,600
|47th
|$11,800
|48th
|$11,160
|49th
|$10,600
|50th
|$10,280
|51st
|$10,040
|52nd
|$9,800
|53rd
|$9,640
|54th
|$9,480
|55th
|$9,400
|56th
|$9,320
|57th
|$9,240
|58th
|$9,160
|59th
|$9,080
|60th
|$9,000
|61st
|$8,920
|62nd
|$8,840
|63rd
|$8,760
|64th
|$8,680
|65th
|$8,600
Who Are The Star Names In The Puerto Rico Open?
Even though many of the game’s superstars are competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, there are still some well-known players in the 132-man field at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The highest-ranked player competing at the event is World No.61 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, whose best performance of the year so far came with runner-up at The American Express.
Another player who will be hoping to build on some recent momentum is Team Europe Ryder Cup player Robert MacIntyre. The Scot had a difficult start to life on the PGA Tour after becoming one of 10 players to earn a card at the end of last season's DP World Tour. However, a T6 at the Mexico Open demonstrated his capabilities.
While another European Ryder Cup player, Nicolai Hojgaard, is competing at the PGA Tour’s Florida event this week, his brother Rasmus is in Puerto Rico, where he will be hoping to build on three top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour so far this year.
Defending champion Nico Echavarria returns, hoping for his second PGA Tour win, while there are also appearances from 2023 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year Ryo Hisatsune, Ryan Brehm, who won the Puerto Rico Open two years ago, and 2019 champion Martin Trainer.
Is The Puerto Rico Open A PGA Tour Event?
The Puerto Rico Open has been a PGA Tour event since 2008. Before that, it had seen spells on the Caribbean Tour and the Tour de las Americas. In 2024, it takes place at the same time as the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Puerto Rico Open?
The 2024 event has a purse of $4m, an increase of $200,000 on last year’s prize money fund. The winner of the event will claim $720,000, with the runner-up set for a $436,000 payday.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
