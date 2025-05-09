Who Are The 20 Club Professionals Playing In The PGA Championship?
There are 20 club professionals teeing it up at the PGA Championship headlined by 2023 hero Michael Block but also including a record-breaking qualifier from this year
The unique selling point of the PGA Championship is the fact that club professionals from across America get to compete against the best golfers in the world for a Major title.
As is tradition, the top 20 players from the annual PGA Professional Championship secured a place in the second Major of the year, and they're again headlined by Michael Block.
The 2023 PGA Championship hero showed exactly why club pros continue to dream big with his fairytale week at Oak Hill, where he actually battled for the title at one stage before finishing T15.
It was a life changing week for Block, who earned the best finish by a club pro since 1986 after his memorable hole-in-one while playing in the final round alongside Rory McIlroy.
Block became a huge fan favorite and earned sponsor invites to events around the world as a result of his exploits - and that's the example the 20 PGA professionals playing this year hope to follow.
Top of the list is record setter Tyler Collet who blitzed the field at the PGA Professional Championship to book his place at Quail Hollow in style as just the fourth wire-to-wire winner of the tournament.
Collet dominated the event at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, when finishing a record 10 shots ahead of the field on 15 under, so he'll head to the PGA Championship hoping to follow in Block's footsteps.
Block will be appearing in his seventh PGA Championship - ironically he's missed in the cut in five of his previous six visits with his memorable 2023 effort the only time he's made the weekend.
Collet will be taking part in his fourth PGA Championship, but that's nothing compared to Bob Sowards who qualified for record-equalling 12th appearance at the Major.
The 56-year-old from Ohio, who won the 2004 PGA Professional Championship and was on the PGA Tour in 2008, finished in T15 this year to earn yet another spot in the big one.
Sowards is also playing in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.
There are 10 qualifiers who will be making their PGA Championship debut this year, including Michael Kartrude who was the last man in after coming through a tense four-way playoff.
It took five extra holes before before Kartrude finally emerged with that one remaining spot to walk the fairways with thew world's best at the 2025 PGA Championship.
The 20 Club Pros in the PGA Championship
Here are the 20 club pros to have qualified for Quail Hollw, with their residence, home club and PGA Championship appearances.
- Tyler Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.) - John’s Island Club, South Florida Section - 4th
- Jesse Droemer (Houston, Texas) - Riverbend Country Club, Southern Texas Section - 2nd
- Brian Bergstol (Nazareth, Pa.) - Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, Philadelphia Section - 1st
- Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.) - Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Southern California Section - 7th
- Dylan Newman (Westbury, N.Y.) - Meadow Brook Club, Metropolitan Section - 2nd
- Brandon Bingaman (Dallas, Texas) - Gleneagles Country Club, Northern Texas Section - 2nd
- Ryan Lenahan (New Hudson, Mich.) - Walnut Creek Country Club, Michigan Section - 1st
- Andre Chi (Queens, N.Y.) - Deepdale Golf Club, Metropolitan Section - 1st
- John Somers (Trinity, Fla.) - Southern Hills Plantation Club, North Florida Section - 3rd
- Justin Hicks (Wellington, Fla.) - Stonebridge Golf & Country Club, South Florida Section - 1st
- Rupe Taylor (Virginia Beach, Va.) - Virginia Beach National Golf Club, Middle Atlantic Section - 1st
- Tom Johnson (San Francisco, Calif.) - Meadow Club, Northern California Section - 1st
- Nic Ishee (Columbus, Miss.) - Old Waverly Golf Club, Gulf States Section - 2nd
- Eric Steger (Westfield, Ind.) - Pebble Brook Golf Club, Indiana Section - 1st
- Bob Sowards (Dublin, Ohio) - Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Southern Ohio Section - 12th
- Bobby Gates (The Woodlands, Texas) - Summit Golf School, Southern Texas Section - 1st
- Greg Koch (Orlando, Fla.) - Ritz-Carlton Golf Club-Grand Lakes Orlando, North Florida Section - 3rd
- Timothy Wiseman (Corydon, Ind.) - Old Capital Golf Club, Indiana Section - 1st
- Larkin Gross (Fairfax, Va.) - Westwood Country Club, Middle Atlantic Section - 3rd
- Michael Kartrude (Port. St. Lucie, Fla.) - The Bear’s Club, South Florida Section - 1st
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
