Who Are The 20 Club Professionals Playing In The PGA Championship?

The unique selling point of the PGA Championship is the fact that club professionals from across America get to compete against the best golfers in the world for a Major title.

As is tradition, the top 20 players from the annual PGA Professional Championship secured a place in the second Major of the year, and they're again headlined by Michael Block.

The 2023 PGA Championship hero showed exactly why club pros continue to dream big with his fairytale week at Oak Hill, where he actually battled for the title at one stage before finishing T15.

It was a life changing week for Block, who earned the best finish by a club pro since 1986 after his memorable hole-in-one while playing in the final round alongside Rory McIlroy.

Block became a huge fan favorite and earned sponsor invites to events around the world as a result of his exploits - and that's the example the 20 PGA professionals playing this year hope to follow.

Top of the list is record setter Tyler Collet who blitzed the field at the PGA Professional Championship to book his place at Quail Hollow in style as just the fourth wire-to-wire winner of the tournament.

Collet dominated the event at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, when finishing a record 10 shots ahead of the field on 15 under, so he'll head to the PGA Championship hoping to follow in Block's footsteps.

Block will be appearing in his seventh PGA Championship - ironically he's missed in the cut in five of his previous six visits with his memorable 2023 effort the only time he's made the weekend.

Collet will be taking part in his fourth PGA Championship, but that's nothing compared to Bob Sowards who qualified for record-equalling 12th appearance at the Major.

The 56-year-old from Ohio, who won the 2004 PGA Professional Championship and was on the PGA Tour in 2008, finished in T15 this year to earn yet another spot in the big one.

Sowards is also playing in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.

There are 10 qualifiers who will be making their PGA Championship debut this year, including Michael Kartrude who was the last man in after coming through a tense four-way playoff.

It took five extra holes before before Kartrude finally emerged with that one remaining spot to walk the fairways with thew world's best at the 2025 PGA Championship.

The 20 Club Pros in the PGA Championship

Here are the 20 club pros to have qualified for Quail Hollw, with their residence, home club and PGA Championship appearances.