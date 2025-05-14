The Assistant Pro At Rory McIlroy’s Home Club Is Teeing It Up At The PGA Championship This Week

Michael Kartrude got to practice alongside some big names at the PGA Championship, two of whom he knows quite well from his Florida club

Club pro Michael Kartrude with Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2025 PGA Championship
(Image credit: PGA of America)
Michael Weston's avatar
By
published

Some weeks are better than others for golf club professionals. One day you might be outside teaching in the cold; on another day you might be playing in a tournament in front of one man and a dog; and then you just might find yourself on the biggest stage of all.

One of the great traditions of the PGA Championship is that club professionals from across America get to compete against the best golfers in the world for a Major Championship title.

Michael Kartrude is one of the 20 players from the annual PGA Professional Championship who secured a place in the second Major of the year, and on Tuesday he got an extra special reward to making the field.

Kartrude, who is making his PGA Championship debut this year, got to practice alongside Rory McIlroy on Tuesday, and no one can say he doesn't deserve his moment in the spotlight.

The assistant professional, who just so happens to work at The Bear's Club in Florida, where McIlroy and Shane Lowry are members, was the last man standing after coming through a tense four-way playoff.

It took a nerve-shredding five extra holes before Kartrude finally secured the one remaining spot to walk the fairways at Quail Hollow with the the best players in the game.

"It means everything. To be able to qualify for a Major Championship, it's an honor and also something I worked for my whole life," an emotional Kartrude said after his qualification.

"Four years ago we were trying to make it on the Latin Tour. Fast forward four years and I'm now a Class A PGA Professional and super proud of where I'm at."

A post shared by Michael Kartrude (@michael_kartrude_pga)

A photo posted by on

Whatever happens this week - and every one of the club professionals will be hoping to repeat what Michael Block did in 2023 - he'll have a few cool stories to tell his children when they are grown up and one very special photo for the mantlepiece.

On Tuesday, he posed on the tee for a picture alongside McIlroy, Lowry and former PGA champion, Padraig Harrington.

Kartrude will play the first two rounds at Quail Hollow in the company of Sami Valimaki and Jake Knapp.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸