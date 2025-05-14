The 56-Year-Old Club Pro Making His 12th PGA Championship Appearance This Week
A total of 20 club pros earned spots in the PGA Championship in April, and one of them is very familiar with the Major
In April, 20 club pros bagged one of the most enviable prizes in golf - a place in the PGA Championship.
They did that in Florida, competing in the PGA Professional Championship, with Tyler Collet cruising to victory at the tournament. Another placing in the top 20 was Michael Block, who shot to prominence in 2023 when he finished T15 at the Oak Hill edition of the Major.
While those players made headlines, another notable name in the list of club pros securing their places at Quail Hollow was 56-year-old Bob Sowards, of Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Ohio. He finished T15 to avoid a playoff by one and allow him to dream of his 12th PGA Championship appearance.
That’s far more than anyone else in the 20, with Collet gearing up to just his fourth start and even Block, who makes his fourth consecutive appearance this year, playing in the PGA Championship for just the seventh time in his career.
Sowards first appeared in the PGA Championship in 1997, when he carded creditable rounds of 74 and 77 before saying his goodbyes at the halfway stage as Davis Love III went on to win the title.
Since then, Sowards has played in the tournament at famous venues such as Oak Hill twice, in 2003 and 2013, Whistling Straits in 2004 and 2015, Kiawah Island in 2012, and Valhalla in 2014. He can also look back on two editions at Atlanta Athletic Club, the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive, and, most recently, in 2020 at TPC Harding Park. Now, he can add Quail Hollow to that list.
Sowards headed to the North Carolina course without having made it as far as the weekend in the Major, but his sheer number of PGA Championship appearances is the real achievement, now tying the record for most by a player qualifying as a PGA of America Golf Professional.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
High spots along the way include his lowest round of 69 on the opening day of the 2011 tournament at Atlanta Athletic Club, while it’s not just the PGA Championship where Sowards has excelled.
He played full-time on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 1998, 2004 and 2009, while he also had a PGA Tour career, even placing T9 in the 2008 Wyndham Championship. More recently, he finished T5 at the 2021 Senior PGA Championship, earning the crystal cup as low professional, while he won the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship.
Given Sowards will now add yet another PGA Championship appearance to his already impressive resume, it’s safe to assume that he’s far from finished yet.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Post-Masters Gift Rory McIlroy Had Been Waiting For
Rory McIlroy was gifted his commemorative green Trackman for winning the Masters during his preparation for the season's second Major Championship
-
'I Fell In Love The Moment I Opened The Box'... How The New Nike Air Max Plus G Golf Shoes Stole My Heart
As a golf obsessed shoe fanatic, I always get excited about receiving new products to test... but the Nike Air Max Plus G Golf Shoes took that to another level
-
The Post-Masters Gift Rory McIlroy Had Been Waiting For
Rory McIlroy was gifted his commemorative green Trackman for winning the Masters during his preparation for the season's second Major Championship
-
'It Sets Up For A Great Rory, Bryson Back And Forth Here' - Why Quail Hollow Is Perfect For DeChambeau v McIlroy Trilogy Battle For PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau is up for a triology battle with Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship, and Quail Hollow looks the perfect course to stage the latest clash in this building Major rivalry
-
Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup ‘Experience’ Hint That May Well Be Music To Sergio Garcia’s Ears
The Team Europe Ryder Cup captain has admitted that experience will likely be a factor in his selection for the Bethpage Black match - and that could be good news for Sergio Garcia
-
‘No One Cares About What’s Going On In This Side PGA Tour-LIV. We’re Trying To Put The Best Team Together’ – Keegan Bradley Insists Player Status Won’t Influence US Ryder Cup Selection
The US Ryder Cup captain insists that whether a potential Ryder Cup pick is with LIV Golf or the PGA Tour won't have a bearing on his selection process
-
Why Quail Hollow's Infamous Green Mile Is Likely To Decide The PGA Championship
The PGA Championship will likely be decided by Quail Hollow's punishing finishing stretch - known as the Green Mile
-
The Public Cannot Play Quail Hollow But Here Are 6 Historic PGA Championship Venues Where You Can
While places like Quail Hollow and Valhalla are out of action for the public, there are still several other former PGA Championship venues you can consider...
-
Who Are The 20 Club Professionals Playing In The PGA Championship?
There are 20 club professionals teeing it up at the PGA Championship headlined by 2023 hero Michael Block but also including a record-breaking qualifier from this year
-
'You're Trying To Become Part Of History And That Has A Certain Weight To It' - Rory McIlroy Explains What Jordan Spieth Has To Go Through To Join Grand Slam Club
Rory McIlroy explained the unique challenges facing Jordan Spieth in his latest bid to complete his own career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship