Get to know the former amateur world number one, Doug Ghim, a little better.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Doug Ghim

American Doug Ghim earnt his PGA Tour card in 2019 but, due to COVID, had to wait until 2021 to compete in his full Tour season.

Before turning professional, Ghim was ranked as the number one amateur in the world and is on his way to forging a career on the PGA Tour.

Get to know him a little better here.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Doug Ghim

1. Doug Ghim was born 16th April 1996 in Des Plaines, Illinois.

2. Ghim’s parents, Jeff and Susan, were both born in South Korea and met in Chicago after moving to the United States at different times.

3. The American attended the University of Texas, graduating with a degree in government.

4. In 2017, Ghim lost to Doc Redman at the US Amateur at Riviera Country Club. The result meant that he earned an invitation to the 2018 Masters Tournament and US Open.

5. At the Masters he recorded multiple eagles and was the only amateur to make the cut, earning low amateur honours (T50).

6. Ghim’s hobbies include music and following sports like basketball and baseball. The American primarily supports Chicago based sports teams.

7. At the 2017 Walker Cup, Ghim produced a flawless record of four wins from four. The American played alongside current PGA Tour players Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy, Cameron Champ, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

8. In 2018, Ghim won the 2018 Ben Hogan Award for the best male college golfer.

9. The American is currently dating his girlfriend, Elizabeth Chan.

10. Securing his PGA Tour card in 2019, Ghim only made three made cuts in 11 starts, with just one top-25 finish before the COVID pandemic put the PGA Tour on hold.

11. When golf returned, Ghim finished 184th in the FedEx Cup standings. Normally this would mean a return to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but, with an adjusted eligibility policy, all 2019-20 members maintained Tour status for 2020-21.

12. One of Ghim’s superstitions is to always keep his golf ball in his left pocket and tees in his right pocket.

13. Ghim is sponsored by Nike and MGM Resorts. The American uses a TaylorMade driver, Titleist irons and wedges, and a Scotty Cameron putter.