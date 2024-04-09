Masters Champions Dinner: Memorable Menus From Down The Years
We recap the history of the pre-Masters feast and look back at some iconic menus
The Masters might be the most recent addition to the roster of men’s Majors but that doesn’t mean it isn’t steeped in tradition.
In fact, it’s likely the showdown at Augusta National has more quirks than the other three showpiece events combined.
One of the more mainstream pre-tournament shindigs is the Champions Dinner. First arranged by Ben Hogan in 1952, past champions sit down for a feast on the Tuesday of tournament week, with the menu selected and paid for by the previous year’s victor.
It always captures the attention of golf fans in the build-up to the beginning of the men’s Major season, so we have run through a host of the more memorable menus that have been served inside the illustrious venue.
Masters Champions Dinner history
As mentioned, the tradition began in the early 1950s and was the brainchild of 'The Hawk'.
"Better known as the 'Champions Dinner', the Masters Club began during the 1952 Tournament, when defending champion Ben Hogan organized a dinner for all previous winners," an official Masters document reads.
"At that time, he proposed the formation of the Masters Club with its membership limited to Masters champions.
"Honorary memberships were also extended to Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts. Bill Lane, Hord Hardin, Jack Stephens, Hootie Johnson, Billy Payne and Fred Ridley have subsequently been added as honorary members.
"Each year, the defending champion selects the menu and acts as host for the Tuesday night dinner. As his certificate of membership in the Masters Club, he receives an inscribed gold locket in the form of the Club emblem."
It has now become part of the fabric of the event and often features iconic dishes native to the country of the reigning champion.
Jon Rahm captured his first Green Jacket after taking down Brooks Koepka 12 months ago and unveiled his Spanish-themed menu last month.
In 2023, Scottie Scheffler’s had a more American flavor to it, starting with cheeseburger sliders “Scottie style” and finishing with a warm chocolate chip cookie.
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan’s first Masters champion in 2021, also stuck to his culinary roots.
There have been plenty of eye-catching choices over the years, but perhaps none more so than Bubba Watson’s. The 2012 and 2014 champion decided to wheel out exactly the same menu after both of his triumphs.
Here’s a rundown of Champions Dinners from through the years.
Jon Rahm, 2024: Ibericos (Acorn-fed Iberian ham, Cured pork loin); Idiazabal cheese, black truffle; Spanish omelette with onions and confit potatoes; Spicy Basque chorizo, potato; Mama Rahm’s classic lentil stew; Creamy chicken fritters and confit potatoes; Ensalada de Txangurro (Basque crab salad and potato); Basque ribeye with tudela lettuce and piquillo peppers, Turbot and Navarra white asparagus; Puff pastry cake, custard and Chantilly cream
Scottie Scheffler, 2023: Cheeseburger sliders served Scottie style, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup; Texas rib eye steak or blackened redfish; Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie
Hideki Matsuyama, 2022: Assorted sushi, sashimi and nigiri yakitori chicken skewers; Miso glazed black cod, Miyazaki Wagyu; Japanese strawberry shortcake
Dustin Johnson, 2021: Pigs in a blanket, lobster and corn fritters; House or Caesar salad; Filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass; Peach cobbler and apple pie with vanilla ice cream
Tiger Woods, 2020: Augusta rolls (tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce); Prime steak and chicken fajitas with grilled vegetables, refried beans and Mexican rice; Flan, churros with chocolate sauce, sopapillas
Patrick Reed, 2019: Rib eye steak, macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach, creamed corn, chicken, salad, seafood
Sergio Garcia, 2018: International salad, lobster rice dish, tres leches cake and ice cream
Danny Willett, 2017: Mini cottage pies, traditional Sunday roast, apple crumble and custard
Jordan Spieth, 2016: Salad, Texas barbecue with BBQ baked beans, bacon and chive potato salad, sautéed green beans, grilled zucchini, roasted yellow squash, Chocolate chip cookie with ice cream
Bubba Watson, 2015: Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast with a side of green beans, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, corn, confetti cake and vanilla ice cream
Adam Scott, 2014: Artichoke and arugula salad with calmari, surf and turf, Wagyu beef with lobster, spinach and mashed potatoes, pavlova Anzac biscuit and vanilla sundae
Bubba Watson, 2013: Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast with a side of green beans, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, corn, confetti cake and vanilla ice cream
Charl Schwartzel, 2012: Seafood; crabmeat, crab legs, oyster, shrimp, lobster, crabmeat, crab legs, oysters. South African barbecue; steak, sausages, lamb. Vanilla ice cream sundae
Phil Mickelson, 2011: Paella, machango-topped filet mignon, tortillas, asparagus, salad, apple empanada ice cream
Angel Cabrera, 2010: Asado; chorizo, sausage, ribs, beef fillets, mollejas
Trevor Immelman, 2009: Bobotie (meat pie topped with egg), sosaties, spinach salad, milk tart
Zach Johnson, 2008: Iowa beef, Florida shrimp
Phil Mickelson, 2007: Chicken, sausage, barbecued ribs, pulled pork
Tiger Woods, 2006: Stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla starter, salad, chicken and steak fajitas, Mexican rice, apple pie and ice cream
Phil Mickelson, 2005: Lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, caesar salad, garlic bread
Mike Weir, 2004: Elk, wild boar, Arctic char
Tiger Woods, 2003: Chicken, porterhouse steak, sushi, sashimi, salads, crab cakes, asparagus, mashed potatoes, chocolate truffle cake
Tiger Woods, 2002: Porterhouse steak, chicken, sushi
Vijay Singh, 2001: Chicken panang curry, tom kah, scallops with garlic sauce, rack of lamb, sea bass with chilli sauce, lychee sorbet
Mark O’Meara, 1999: Sushi, tuna sashimi, chicken and steak fajitas
Tiger Woods, 1998: Cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, milkshakes
Nick Faldo, 1997: Fish and chips, tomato soup
Ben Crenshaw, 1996: Texas barbecue
Jose Maria Olazabal, 1995: Paella and hake, tapas
Bernhard Langer, 1994: Turkey, black forest torte
Fred Couples, 1993: Chicken cacciatore
Sandy Lyle, 1989: Haggis, mashed potatoes, mashed turnips
Bernhard Langer, 1986: Wiener schnitzel
Do Masters champions pay for the dinner?
Yes, it is tradition for the reigning Masters champion to select the menu and cover the costs.
Who can attend the Masters Champions Dinner?
Past Masters champions can attend the dinner, as can honorary members of the club. Honorary members include current Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley and former chairman Billy Payne.
What night is the Champions Dinner at Augusta?
The Champions Dinner takes place on the Tuesday of Masters week, allowing attendees a day to recover from any overindulgence.
