Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Outfits For Masters Weekend

Tiger Woods proved he has plenty of golf left in him after setting the record for the most consecutive cuts at The Masters with 24 on a gruelling second day at Augusta National, where he played 23 holes. 

While there are encouraging signs that his genius around the famous course remains intact, there is one big difference this year – the apparel from his new Sun Day Red brand, which he has been sporting rather than the iconic Nike clothing of previous editions.

Woods launched the brand following his split with Nike after 27 years, and first showcased it at the Genesis Invitational in February. That appearance ended abruptly when Woods withdrew due to illness in the second round, but with his place safely booked for the weekend at the Major, we should finally get to see him in the Sunday red of Sun Day Red in the final round.

In the opening round, Woods wore a salmon-colored polo shirt which, according to the official Sun Day Red website, was chosen to “embody the spirit of a champion making a triumphant return” with the hues of the shirt and his maroon crew chosen to match Augusta National’s azaleas. On Friday, his white hat and glove were offset by the darker tones of his shirt and crew.

However, heading into the third round, he will be wearing understated neutral clothing with a light grey crew, an even lighter polo shirt and dark pants.

Of course, Woods’ attire for the final round is bound to generate the most interest. It would be unthinkable for Woods not to play in a red shirt and, sure enough, that is what he will be wearing, paired with a dark cap, black crew and dark grey pants.

Expect to see plenty of that famous red, too - that’s because the crew is likely to be discarded in short order. The weather is expected to be sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Could Woods yet be seen striding down the 18th fairway resplendent in red with a sixth Masters title in his sights? After his second round, he explained he feels he has a chance. Regardless, seeing him in the final round for the first time in two years will be enough, and he’ll be wearing his Sun Day Red.

Why Isn’t Tiger Woods Wearing Nike?

The 15-time Major winner announced his split from Nike after 27 years in January and, a month later, he launched his own brand, Sun Day Red, which he debuted at the Genesis Invitational and is wearing at The Masters.

When Can You Buy Sun Day Red Clothing?

Fans will be able to buy Sun Day Red clothing from 1 May. As well as the famous red polo shirt, other items will include jackets and hoodies, gloves and shoes among plenty of other apparel that will be available to purchase.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

