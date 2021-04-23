The TaylorMade SIM2 Ti Fairway is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

TaylorMade SIM2 Ti Fairway

The TaylorMade SIM2 Ti fairway wood offers a fantastic combination of compact, aesthetically pleasing look with high launch and solid forgiveness across the face.

We found it incredibly workable and user friendly in testing, making it one of the best fairway woods for mid handicappers in 2021.

TaylorMade SIM2 Ti Fairway

The iconic V-Steel head returns in the SIM2 Ti and this clever design distributes weight across the head to deliver enhanced forgiveness while maintaining optimal launch off the face. Indeed, this is the lowest centre of gravity fairway wood TaylorMade has ever produced and this has created a fairway wood that launches high but with incredibly low spin.

The 170cc 3-wood head is a great, compact looking head at address and will certainly suit the eye of the better ball strikers. The 3-wood is also available in a 13.5° ‘rocket’ head allowing it to almost be used as a driver or as especially strong 3-wood if you use a driver with a similarly low loft.

Compact but forgiving

Despite the compact look, the SIM2 Ti is still a reasonably forgiving fairway wood. The Twist Face technology means strikes off the toe or the heel don’t go as drastically off-line as they would off a conventional bulge and roll face.

Furthermore, the V-Steel sole reduces friction at impact and in turn helps with turf interaction, allowing this club to be easily used off the deck or out of less favourable lies.

The distance that can be achieved with this fairway wood makes it a great option for attacking a par 5 with a second shot or for use as a driver if you’re having a bad day off the tee. The even more compact 5-wood head is another great option for those looking to fill a gap in the bag and want a compact head to look at at address.

Overall, this compact fairway wood is a superb blend of aesthetics, versatility and performance. It is a compact fairway wood that isn’t exclusively for the better ball strikers and one that most golfers will find incredibly useful across the golf course.

TaylorMade SIM2 Ti Fairway