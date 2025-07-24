How Steph Curry And Fujikura Are Giving Junior Golfers The Tour Pro Treatment Ahead Of TPC Sawgrass Showdown

Steph Curry's UNDERRATED Golf tour is nearing the end of its regular season, with the iconic TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach Florida hosting the final event before qualifying ends for the Curry Cup.

The UNDERRATED Golf tour was founded by the two-time MVP and four-time NBA Champion in 2022 who is passionate golfer himself. Curry's tour aims to provide equity, access and opportunity for junior golfers while increasing the representation of diverse communities.

With less than 2% of all golfers being Black or LatinX, UNDERRATED Golf has a vision to change this statistic, while also trying to close the gender gap by providing girls and young women the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

Following a thrilling start to proceedings in June at Eisenhower Golf Club in Colorado Springs and then at French Lick Resort in Indiana, and PGA West in Palm Springs, California, the final event of the regular season is set for the iconic Players Championship venue in Florida from August 4-6.

TPC Sawgrass hosts the final UNDERRATED Golf event of the regular season next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour will conclude with the top 24 boys and girls advancing to The Curry Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

What started as a US-only Tour expanded last year into Europe, with events in 2025 at Foxhills Resort in Surrey, England, and Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland.

And UNDERRATED Golf competitors have been and will continue to receive the tour pro treatment courtesy of Fujilkura, the #1 driver shaft on the PGA Tour for the past five seasons.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More players have won with Fujikura shafts in their driver than any other manufacturer over the last three years, with the brand being used to win all four men's Majors this year for the first time ever.

As well as supporting the world’s best players, the brand’s mission is to elevate every golfer’s game by helping them unlock greater potential in every swing - from beginners and club players to seasoned professionals and Major Champions.

(Image credit: Fujikura)

In its supported of the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, Fujikura will be on site throughout the season, including at The Curry Cup finals, offering driver and wood shaft fittings to the student-athlete competitors, providing the same opportunity and professionalism that is given to Tour players in the world’s most prestigious events.

Fujikura Ambassador and golf internet personality, Will Lowery, is also an ambassador for UNDERRATED Golf, highlighting an alliance and vision to help amplify the positive messages around the Tour.

David Schnider, President and CEO of Fujikura, said: “While Fujikura has built a name for itself helping the game’s top players compete in the game’s biggest events, we pride ourselves on being a brand that is here to help all golfers elevate their game.”

“It is important for Fujikura to support the UNDERRATED Golf Tour because it is helping shape the future of golf. By amplifying its mission, we are giving its players the same access to the best equipment and custom-fitting benefits that are trusted by the top players in the world.

“That kind of exposure can inspire confidence, elevate talent and help drive meaningful growth in diverse, underrepresented communities.”