How Steph Curry And Fujikura Are Giving Junior Golfers The Tour Pro Treatment Ahead Of TPC Sawgrass Showdown
Junior golfers on Steph Curry's UNDERRATED Golf tour have some iconic venues on the horizon while being custom-fit for Fujikura shafts
Steph Curry's UNDERRATED Golf tour is nearing the end of its regular season, with the iconic TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach Florida hosting the final event before qualifying ends for the Curry Cup.
The UNDERRATED Golf tour was founded by the two-time MVP and four-time NBA Champion in 2022 who is passionate golfer himself. Curry's tour aims to provide equity, access and opportunity for junior golfers while increasing the representation of diverse communities.
With less than 2% of all golfers being Black or LatinX, UNDERRATED Golf has a vision to change this statistic, while also trying to close the gender gap by providing girls and young women the same opportunities as their male counterparts.
Following a thrilling start to proceedings in June at Eisenhower Golf Club in Colorado Springs and then at French Lick Resort in Indiana, and PGA West in Palm Springs, California, the final event of the regular season is set for the iconic Players Championship venue in Florida from August 4-6.
The Tour will conclude with the top 24 boys and girls advancing to The Curry Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.
What started as a US-only Tour expanded last year into Europe, with events in 2025 at Foxhills Resort in Surrey, England, and Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland.
And UNDERRATED Golf competitors have been and will continue to receive the tour pro treatment courtesy of Fujilkura, the #1 driver shaft on the PGA Tour for the past five seasons.
More players have won with Fujikura shafts in their driver than any other manufacturer over the last three years, with the brand being used to win all four men's Majors this year for the first time ever.
As well as supporting the world’s best players, the brand’s mission is to elevate every golfer’s game by helping them unlock greater potential in every swing - from beginners and club players to seasoned professionals and Major Champions.
In its supported of the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, Fujikura will be on site throughout the season, including at The Curry Cup finals, offering driver and wood shaft fittings to the student-athlete competitors, providing the same opportunity and professionalism that is given to Tour players in the world’s most prestigious events.
Fujikura Ambassador and golf internet personality, Will Lowery, is also an ambassador for UNDERRATED Golf, highlighting an alliance and vision to help amplify the positive messages around the Tour.
David Schnider, President and CEO of Fujikura, said: “While Fujikura has built a name for itself helping the game’s top players compete in the game’s biggest events, we pride ourselves on being a brand that is here to help all golfers elevate their game.”
“It is important for Fujikura to support the UNDERRATED Golf Tour because it is helping shape the future of golf. By amplifying its mission, we are giving its players the same access to the best equipment and custom-fitting benefits that are trusted by the top players in the world.
“That kind of exposure can inspire confidence, elevate talent and help drive meaningful growth in diverse, underrepresented communities.”
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
