Jay Leng Jr Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer
Get to know American amateur, Jay Leng Jr, with these 10 facts
Jay Leng Jr is a rising star within the game of golf and, as of writing, is enjoying a fine collegiate career at Stanford University.
Get to know him better with these facts below...
Jay Leng Jr Facts
1. Jay Leng Jr was born in San Diego, California.
2. After a successful junior career, he committed to Stanford University.
3. In 2023, Leng Jr was part of the US Junior Ryder Cup team, with the European side claiming a 20.5-9.5 victory.
4. Claiming multiple wins, including being a multiple-time AJGA Junior Tour champion, Leng Jr was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of California.
5. In his Freshman year, the American produced a scoring average of 71.43 and had a best finish of T12th.
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6. A year later, in his Sophomore season, Leng Jr bettered his scoring average by 0.5 and carded a best finish of T3rd.
7. As of writing, he has four top 10s in his collegiate career and is a Ping All-West Region team champion.
8. Leng Jr's biggest result to date is a win at The Western Amateur Championship, where the American defeated the likes of Miles Russell and Michael Riebe along the way.
9. Although he is an amateur, he is sponsored by Adidas and Bridgestone.
10. Following his Western Amateur Championship win, Leng Jr made it to the final of the US Amateur, where he is looking to achieve the rare feat of winning both in the same year.
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Born
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San Diego, California
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Highest WAGR
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23rd
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WAGR Wins
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1
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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