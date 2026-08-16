Jay Leng Jr Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer

Jay Leng Jr is a rising star within the game of golf and, as of writing, is enjoying a fine collegiate career at Stanford University.

Get to know him better with these facts below...

Jay Leng Jr Facts

1. Jay Leng Jr was born in San Diego, California.

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2. After a successful junior career, he committed to Stanford University.

3. In 2023, Leng Jr was part of the US Junior Ryder Cup team, with the European side claiming a 20.5-9.5 victory.

Leng Jr during the US Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Claiming multiple wins, including being a multiple-time AJGA Junior Tour champion, Leng Jr was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of California.

5. In his Freshman year, the American produced a scoring average of 71.43 and had a best finish of T12th.

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6. A year later, in his Sophomore season, Leng Jr bettered his scoring average by 0.5 and carded a best finish of T3rd.

7. As of writing, he has four top 10s in his collegiate career and is a Ping All-West Region team champion.

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8. Leng Jr's biggest result to date is a win at The Western Amateur Championship, where the American defeated the likes of Miles Russell and Michael Riebe along the way.

9. Although he is an amateur, he is sponsored by Adidas and Bridgestone.

10. Following his Western Amateur Championship win, Leng Jr made it to the final of the US Amateur, where he is looking to achieve the rare feat of winning both in the same year.