LIV Golf’s tumultuous fifth season has taken another turn with confirmation that the prize money for its final event in Indianapolis has been dramatically reduced.

Ordinarily, regular LIV Golf events distribute $20m among the 57 players in the field. That equates to $4m to the individual winner, with the runner-up earning $2.25m.

However, LIV Golf Indianapolis, which takes place at The Club at Chatham Hills between August 20th and 23rd, will see those figures significantly reduced.

The individual prize money distribution for the event has been set at $10.1m. The winner will be handed just over $2m, with the runner-up set for a payout of around $1.13m. Meanwhile, those who finish near the foot of the leaderboard will be paid $25,250 rather than $50,000.

Players usually earn $4m for a LIV Golf win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news follows confirmation that the $40m season-ending Michigan Team Championship, which was due to be played at The Cardinal at Saint John’s from August 27th-30th, has been cancelled.

As a result, LIV Golf confirmed that its Indianapolis event "will celebrate an Indianapolis Champion, the 2026 Season Individual Champion and top three finishers and the 2026 Team Champion.”

Because of the cancellation of the Team Championship, $30m will be distributed between the teams after LIV Golf Indianapolis.

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A further $10m is earmarked for the top three players in the season-long Individual Championship – a figure that was determined before the 2026 season.

Overall, it means that, rather than a combined $70.1m being distributed across LIV Golf Indianapolis and the LIV Golf Team Championship, $40.1m will be paid out after LIV Golf Indianapolis, with the season ending after the event.

While the reduction in the payout will add to uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s future after the Saudi Public Investment Fund withdrew its backing, it’s not the only concern for the future of the circuit.

David Rumsey of Front Office Sports has reported that LIV Golf is being sued for around $1.23m by Fresh Tape Media, which produced its preseason media days event in January.

Following the report, founder of Fresh Tape Media Jared Kleinstein wrote on X: “We worked with a lot of great people at @livgolf_league and are proud of what our team produced.

“This isn’t about the work or the people we collaborated with. It’s pretty simple: when a small business does the work, it deserves to be paid for it.”

We worked with a lot of great people at @livgolf_league and are proud of what our team produced. This isn’t about the work or the people we collaborated with.It’s pretty simple: when a small business does the work, it deserves to be paid for it. https://t.co/AfPSjW5LJuAugust 18, 2026

In July, a former technology partner of LIV, Mobii Systems Group Limited, filed a lawsuit for $1.1m alleging LIV Golf failed to pay its licensing fees and usage fees during the 2026 season.

There is further uncertainty, too, with Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reporting that, citing a source, some players hadn’t received their payments for LIV Golf New York, which concluded on August 9th.

That was later corroborated by Flushing It Golf on X, who wrote: “Multiple players have confirmed reports from Josh Carpenter of SBJ that they have not yet been paid individual or team prize money from Bedminster.

“They also only received team prize money for the UK event yesterday. They have been told that outstanding prize payments should be made tomorrow.”

Multiple players have confirmed reports from Josh Carpenter of SBJ that they have not yet been paid individual or team prize money from Bedminster. They also only received team prize money for the UK event yesterday. They have been told that outstanding prize payments should be… https://t.co/wpS7i8uDnn pic.twitter.com/QT0Ep8NPJIAugust 18, 2026

Flushing It Golf added that, despite that, LIV Golf Indianapolis is not in doubt, writing: “There are currently no indications that any players will boycott this week’s event in Indianapolis.

“One player indicated there is ‘no point’ in skipping it when they’re already on site and can claim one more cheque.”

Earlier in the month, CEO Scott O'Neil confirmed a deal with a lead investor aimed at securing LIV Golf’s future. However, reports have suggested potential investors have sought assurances over the futures of some of LIV Golf's biggest names.

Scott O'Neil has confirmed details of a lead investor for LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

On that subject, arguably its biggest name, Jon Rahm, is the subject of widespread speculation over his LIV Golf future.

The Spaniard is reportedly owed $150m from his original contract, while The Telegraph's James Corrigan cited LIV sources who indicated they are "almost resigned" to Rahm departing at the end of the 2026 season.