Padraig Harrington Short Game Lesson: How To Get Up And Down From Anywhere

Padraig Harrington possesses a résumé that the majority of professional golfers would do just about anything to emulate, and as amateur golfers he is a great role model for how to play the game thanks to his unwavering motivation.

While he is clearly most famous for his 40 professional wins, three Major Championships and Ryder Cup captaincy, he also has a strong social media following that enjoy and engage with his expert golf tips.

In this article, Padraig Harrington shares a simple short game lesson with the intention of supporting amateur golfers to get up and down more often, play better golf and shoot lower scores...

Padraig Harrington Short Game Tips

1. Short Game Fundamentals

Set yourself on your left side at address and just stay there all of the time. The key is that you want to try and hit the ball cleanly and have your divot under or ahead of it. The way you do that is by leaning in and staying on that left side.

My divots start right there in front of the ball, and I make sure I don’t do any scooping. That would be the same in bunkers. Don’t try and help it up in the air by going back on to your right side.

I’ve got a very simple practice drill for chipping – get yourself an alignment rod, put it four or five inches behind the ball and just make sure you’re coming into it from left of the stick.

2. How Do I Hit A Full Pitch Shot?

For a shorter shot where I don’t need power, I can stay left. If I were hitting a driver, I’d have to turn and create a pivot. You don’t need that movement on a pitch shot. I would say to most people that from 70 yards, if you don’t need power – and most people don’t – it’s okay to be a little bit on your left side. Make sure you don’t have your heel coming up and ensure you’re on your left side at impact.

You’re thinking of a short backswing with a bigger finish – a lot of bad pitches start with a long backswing. I can guarantee that when you’re standing over an 80-yard pitch shot and thinking that you should turn your shoulders, that’s not going to do you any good.

For anybody who is struggling from 80 yards, concentrate on using your arms and wrists more. The more you make them active, the more they will work correctly, and the body will go with it. I can guarantee you that your body will turn enough.

3. How Do You Hit A Long Shot Out Of A Bunker?

When I’m hitting a longer bunker shot, I move down to a 56˚ or a 52˚ wedge and go with less loft. I also make sure I’m leaning more on my left side at address and that I stay there throughout the course of the swing. It helps you to get a little closer to the ball and ensures you don’t sway back on your right side and try to scoop at it. But you do have to be brave – you’ve got to stay in position and commit to the shot. Don’t get tentative.

4. What Swing Thoughts Should I Have?

A lot of people think long backswing and short follow-through on their shots, but it should be the opposite – it should be short backswing and long follow-through for the most speed and the most power. I know you see some of the long hitters hit shots that look like that on TV, but watch their follow-through – it will be even longer than you’d expect. Your follow-through should be longer than your backswing whatever type of full shot you’re hitting. It’s also really good for your swing to practise with a short backswing. Even if you use a longer backswing out on the course, you should try practising shots using a shorter one.

Padraig Harrington Q+A

What else can we learn about the Irishman's impressive career? Let's find out...

Is Padraig Harrington In The World Golf Hall Of Fame?

Yes. Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in June 2024. He won the European Tour Player of the Year in 2007 and 2008, as well as the PGA Tour Player of the Year award in 2008.

He joined other elite names in the sport, including Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

Which Tour Did Padraig Harrington Win Most Of His Titles On?

Padraig Harrington currently has 15 European Tour (DP World Tour) victories to his name - more than any other tour he has competed on. He also holds six PGA Tour wins, eight PGA Tour Champions wins, four Asian Tour wins and one European Senior Tour win.

His European Tour haul currently puts him tied-17th in the all time list, alongside Paul Casey and Thomas Bjørn. He is currently two behind Rory McIlroy and a massive 35 wins behind record-holder Seve Ballesteros.

When Did Padraig Harrington Turn Professional?

Padraig Harrington turned professional in 1995, and as an active player on a variety of tours currently boasts a professional career spanning almost thirty years. He reached 3rd in the Official World Golf Rankings in 2008, his highest ranking to date.

As well as winning the Open Championship (twice) and the PGA Championship, Harrington also finished in the top-5 in both The Masters and The US Open – coming close to completing the elusive career grand slam.

When Was Padraig Harrington's Last Professional Win?

Padraig Harrington last won a professional tournament at the Dicks Open (PGA Tour Champions) in June 2024. His last European Tour win came at the Portugal Masters in 2016, while his last PGA Tour victory was registered at the 2015 Honda Classic.

He did come close to a Senior Open Championship title in 2023, losing out in a playoff to Alex Cejka at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. His recent tied-12th finish at the BMW PGA Championship saw him 62 places to rank 294th in the world.