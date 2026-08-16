Jake Knapp WITB 2026: Mini Driver And Four Different Brands Feature In PXG Staffer's Set-Up
Check out what's in the bag of the PGA Tour winner and PXG staffer Jake Knapp
Jake Knapp possesses one of the best swings in golf, with the American claiming wins on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.
Signing with PXG a few years ago, Knapp uses a near full bag of the brand's clubs, with his full specs and what's in the bag listed below.
Beginning with the driver, a club where Knapp has changed regularly, with his most recent start featuring a Ping G440 LST.
He had been using a PXG Lightning Tour Max but, during the Playoffs, he changed to the G440 LST, which possesses a 9° head and a Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5 shaft.
Because he is regarded as one of the longer hitters on the PGA Tour, Knapp opts for a mini driver, specifically a PXG Secret Weapon that is set at 13° and has a Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5 shaft.
Rounding out the wood section of his set-up is the TaylorMade Qi10, which is in a 5-wood configuration and still used by some of the world's best despite being released in 2024.
Set at 18°, Knapp pairs it with a Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5 shaft.
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Moving to the irons, where Knapp has a Titleist T250 3-iron and PXG 0211 ST in 4-iron to pitching wedge.
KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts are present in the irons and, in the wedges, that shaft continues in the 52° and 56°, while a Nippon NS Pro Modus3 WV 125 features in the 60°.
Speaking of the wedges, the 52° is a PXG Sugar Daddy II, while the 56° is a Titleist Vokey SM11. Like many professionals, Knapp has a Vokey Wedgeworks 60°.
Rounding out the bag is the putter, which is another area that Knapp has changed regularly throughout 2026.
He has been predominantly using Scotty Cameron models, with his most recent start being a Phantom 9.2R Tour Prototype.
The final aspect is the golf ball and, because of his speed, Knapp has the Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot in play, which is designed to provide low spin and a lower ball flight.
Jake Knapp WITB: Full Specs
|
Club
|
Head
|
Shaft
|
Driver
|
Ping G440 LST (9°)
|
Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5
|
Mini Driver
|
PXG Secret Weapon (13°)
|
Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5
|
Fairway Wood
|
TaylorMade Qi10 (18°)
|
Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5
|
Irons
|
Titleist T250 (3)
PXG 0211 ST (4-PW)
|
KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X
|
Wedges
|
PXG Sugar Daddy II (52°)
Titleist Vokey SM11 (56°)
Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°)
|
KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X (52° & 56°)
Nippon NS Pro Modus3 WV 125 (60°)
|
Putter
|
Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2R Tour Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Ball
|
Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Apparel
|
Johnnie-O
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
Glove
|
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
Shoes
|
Nike
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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