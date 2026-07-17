Matt Wallace WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Englishman Use?

Matt Wallace has enjoyed an excellent career, with the Englishman claiming victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well as notable results in Major championships.

An equipment-free agent, Wallace uses predominantly Titleist clubs, but does also have TaylorMade and Ping in the bag.

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Beginning with the driver, where Wallace has the Titleist GTS2 in-play, with it featuring a 9° head and a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft.

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Ranked as one of the best drivers money can buy, Wallace also possesses a TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver, which is arguably the best mini driver on the market.

Opting to not use a fairway wood, the Englishman instead has a Ping iDi utility iron. The mini driver has 13.5° of loft, while the iDi has 20°, helping with gapping.

Shaft-wise, the mini driver has the same Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X as his driver, while the Ping utility iron has the heavier Fujikura Ventus Blue 10 X.

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Moving to the irons, where Wallace uses the Titleist T250 in a 4-iron configuration, while Titleist 620 CBs are present from 5-iron to 9-iron.

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Both sets are among the best Titleist irons on the market, with both models featuring Nippon NS Pro Modus Tour 120 X shafts.

The same shafts are in the wedges, which are the slightly older Titleist Vokey SM10. Loft-wise, Wallace has a 46°, 50°, 54° and 60° configuration, a fairly common gapping set-up.

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In terms of the putter, Wallace has a Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour Prototype in-play, which made its way into the set-up at the Italian Open in June.

Golf ball-wise, the Titleist Pro V1x is the choice of Wallace's, with the model on the best premium golf balls money can buy.

Matt Wallace WITB: Full Specs