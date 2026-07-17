Matt Wallace WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Englishman Use?

Check out what clubs five-time DP World Tour winner, Matt Wallace, is using during the 2026 season

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Matt Wallace waves to fans and a close-up of his bag
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Matt Wallace has enjoyed an excellent career, with the Englishman claiming victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well as notable results in Major championships.

An equipment-free agent, Wallace uses predominantly Titleist clubs, but does also have TaylorMade and Ping in the bag.

Matt Wallace hits a utility iron

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Beginning with the driver, where Wallace has the Titleist GTS2 in-play, with it featuring a 9° head and a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft.

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Ranked as one of the best drivers money can buy, Wallace also possesses a TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver, which is arguably the best mini driver on the market.

Opting to not use a fairway wood, the Englishman instead has a Ping iDi utility iron. The mini driver has 13.5° of loft, while the iDi has 20°, helping with gapping.

Shaft-wise, the mini driver has the same Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X as his driver, while the Ping utility iron has the heavier Fujikura Ventus Blue 10 X.

Matt Wallace hits a mini driver off the tee

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Moving to the irons, where Wallace uses the Titleist T250 in a 4-iron configuration, while Titleist 620 CBs are present from 5-iron to 9-iron.

Both sets are among the best Titleist irons on the market, with both models featuring Nippon NS Pro Modus Tour 120 X shafts.

The same shafts are in the wedges, which are the slightly older Titleist Vokey SM10. Loft-wise, Wallace has a 46°, 50°, 54° and 60° configuration, a fairly common gapping set-up.

Matt Wallace walks off the green

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In terms of the putter, Wallace has a Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour Prototype in-play, which made its way into the set-up at the Italian Open in June.

Golf ball-wise, the Titleist Pro V1x is the choice of Wallace's, with the model on the best premium golf balls money can buy.

Matt Wallace WITB: Full Specs

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Club

Head

Shaft

Driver

Titleist GTS2 (9°)

Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

Mini Driver

TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5°)

Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

Utility Iron

Ping iDi (20°)

Fujikura Ventus Blue 10 X