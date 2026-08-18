Tour Issue Podcast: Who Is The PGA Tour Player Of The Year + What's Next For Jon Rahm?

In this week's episode of Golf Monthly Tour Issue, regular host Baz Plummer is joined by Elliott Heath and Matt Cradock from the news team to look back on the weekend's golf and preview what's coming up.

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We discuss Scottie Scheffler's commanding eight-stroke victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and other stories from Memphis including Rory McIlroy's disappointing performance and which notables missed out on the top 50.

We also pick our PGA Tour Player of the Year contenders, discuss Jon Rahm's LIV Golf future and make our picks for the Tipster Challenge.

For new listeners, the Tipster Challenge sees us each pick a favorite and outsider for a selected event each week, with points awarded for their finish. The aim is to end the season, after the DP World Tour Championship, with the fewest points.

As things stand, Baz has a commanding lead.

Tipster challenge standings:

Baz: 908

908 Elliott: 1105

1105 Jonny: 1108

1108 Matt: 1342

There's much more discussed and debated, including our talking point of whether course quality or field strength is more important - as seen in this clip below:

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For more on our picks, check out Bazza's Best Bets for the BMW Championship.

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And as a reminder, the Golf Monthly Tour Issue Show comes out every Monday and is available to watch on the Golf Monthly Tour Issue website page or listen to via your regular podcast provider.

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