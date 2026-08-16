Jack Whaley Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer
Despite his young age, Jack Whaley has enjoyed a fine start to his collegiate golf career... Here are 10 facts you didn't know about the Englishman
Part of Florida State University, Jack Whaley is really establishing himself in college golf, with the Englishman achieving some notable victories in his young career.
Get to know him better with these facts...
Jack Whaley Facts
1. Jack Whaley was born in Doncaster, England.
2. He took up the game at the age of four, when his dad, Andy, spotted an advertisement for group lessons at the Pete Cowen Golf Academy in Rotherham.
3. Growing up, Whaley received his first brand new golf club at the age of 12.
4. After attending Wath Academy in Rotherham, the Englishman then went to Dalton State College in Georgia.
5. Prior to moving to Georgia, Whaley made his way into the Yorkshire regional squad, where he made the cut in The English Amateur.
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6. While at Dalton State College, he won five NAIA tournaments, including the 2025 NAIA Men's Golf Championship after firing a record 61 to start the tournament.
7. Because of his play, Whaley won every national honor in NAIA, including the Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Phil Mickelson Awards.
8. After his College years, he committed to Florida State University from 2025.
9. In 2026, Whaley made it into the final of the US Amateur, with the Englishman having to go through a 16-for-11 playoff to qualify for the match play portion.
10. In his debut season with Florida State University he produced four top 10s and a stroke average of 71.54.
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Born
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February 25th 2004, England
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Highest WAGR
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90th
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WAGR Wins
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5
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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