Jack Whaley Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer

Part of Florida State University, Jack Whaley is really establishing himself in college golf, with the Englishman achieving some notable victories in his young career.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Jack Whaley Facts

1. Jack Whaley was born in Doncaster, England.

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2. He took up the game at the age of four, when his dad, Andy, spotted an advertisement for group lessons at the Pete Cowen Golf Academy in Rotherham.

3. Growing up, Whaley received his first brand new golf club at the age of 12.

Whaley in action during the US Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. After attending Wath Academy in Rotherham, the Englishman then went to Dalton State College in Georgia.

5. Prior to moving to Georgia, Whaley made his way into the Yorkshire regional squad, where he made the cut in The English Amateur.

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6. While at Dalton State College, he won five NAIA tournaments, including the 2025 NAIA Men's Golf Championship after firing a record 61 to start the tournament.

7. Because of his play, Whaley won every national honor in NAIA, including the Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Phil Mickelson Awards.

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8. After his College years, he committed to Florida State University from 2025.

9. In 2026, Whaley made it into the final of the US Amateur, with the Englishman having to go through a 16-for-11 playoff to qualify for the match play portion.

10. In his debut season with Florida State University he produced four top 10s and a stroke average of 71.54.