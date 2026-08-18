Can LIV Golf Survive Without Jon Rahm?

LIV Golf plays its final event of a rollercoaster 2026 season this week in Indianapolis, and there is a genuine possibility it could be the tour's final ever event after the Team Championship was canceled.

The league lost its funding from the Saudi PIF earlier this season and is hopeful of re-inventing itself in 2027 with the launch of LIV Golf 2.0, but whether that comes to fruition could well rest upon its biggest stars.

CEO Scott O'Neil recently confirmed he had found a 'lead investor' to secure the circuit's future for next year and beyond, but reports state its best player, Jon Rahm, could be set to depart.

So, could LIV Golf survive without Jon Rahm? The answer is not as simple as yes or no.

League sources are reportedly "almost resigned" to the Spaniard leaving according to The Telegraph, and a viral post on X from @TeeTimesPub added to the rumors. The unconfirmed post said Rahm is ready to return to the PGA Tour following a $25m charitable donation and that LIV Indianapolis will be his "last event with the league."

Whether it turns out to be true remains to be seen, but it follows another report from Golfweek's Eamon Lynch that stated he was recently spotted playing with former PGA Tour Board Member Jimmy Dunne in Long Island, the same Dunne who compiled the framework agreement on behalf of the Tour with the Saudi PIF.

Rahm is reportedly owed up to $150m from his original LIV contract, which he signed at the end of 2023. It is believed to have two years remaining, and whether he will receive the money from the PIF or is offered it via equity in LIV Golf 2.0 is currently unknown.

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The DP World Tour is also believed to be ready to start fining and sanctioning its members for playing in LIV Golf events again next year, which makes a dual LIV-DP World Tour season much more difficult and expensive - especially in a Ryder Cup year.

That also came after the Asian Tour partnered with the DP World and PGA Tours, which could potentially have an impact on LIV's Official World Golf Ranking points and Major pathways.

Neither Rahm or O'Neil have been able to confirm whether the three-time LIV individual champion will be with the league next year.

If Rahm does go, it would be a huge blow to LIV Golf. But only Rahm leaving might not be fatal.

Bryson DeChambeau is fully committed to LIV and there are many other big names on the circuit from Joaquin Niemann to Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and plenty of other former Majors winners, World No.1s and Ryder Cup stars.

LIV has built up strong equity in Adelaide and the UK, and its South African event drew over 100,000 fans this year. If it can promise a strong roster, even without Rahm, then it could still have plenty to offer.

O'Neil said he didn't think "there was any bigger star on the planet" than Dean Burmester during LIV's South African debut, and the all-Australian Ripper GC team appear to be fully committed to the circuit to once again star Down Under.

The all-English Majesticks GC team are popular in the UK with Ryder Cup legends Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood guaranteed to draw a crowd.

However, if Rahm does go and others follow him out of the door, it could be extremely tough to recover from. If he departs, it is tough to imagine a scenario where he is the only big name to go.

If Rahm does depart, will Hatton follow him? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyrrell Hatton, Rahm's Legion XIII and Ryder Cup teammate, might also follow the Spaniard. And if those two go then Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt, the other half of Legion XII, may do the same.

There is a handful of big names who may also look elsewhere, too, like Niemann and some of LIV's other top talent, as I recently wrote when considering which players LIV Golf is at risk of losing. Rahm leaving could well be the start of a domino effect.

So, can LIV Golf survive without Jon Rahm? Yes, most likely.

If LIV's executives really are resigned to him going, then the more pressing question is who, and how many, will follow him out the door?

If it's a substantial number, LIV Golf could be in big trouble.

Do you think Jon Rahm will stay with LIV? And what might happen if he leaves? Join the conversation in the comments section below.