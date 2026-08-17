LIV Golf Cancels $40m Michigan Team Championship

LIV Golf has officially canceled its Team Championship event in Michigan after weeks of speculation.

It means LIV's next, and final, tournament of the season will take place this week at The Club at Chatham Hills in Indianapolis.

The event "will celebrate an Indianapolis Champion, the 2026 Season Individual Champion and top three finishers and the 2026 Team Champion," LIV Golf said.

The format for the team competition will see all four players on each team's scores counted every day, culminating with one of the 13 teams being crowned the 2026 LIV Golf Team Champion.

The Team Championship, which was due to be played at The Cardinal at Saint John’s from August 27-30, has been one of LIV's most successful events in recent years, with its unique format and mix of team stroke play and match play proving popular with fans.

The news, which has been rumored for weeks, follows the circuit finally securing funding for 2027 and beyond. The league announced it had secured an unnamed 'lead investor' willing to back the tour's future, with its players set to become majority equity holders.

It means the Team Championship becomes the second LIV tournament to not go ahead as planned this year after June's tournament in Louisiana was postponed.

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The league said the Louisiana postponement was a "strategic decision" and that it planned to host the tournament later in the fall - although no announcement has been made as of yet.

Reasons cited for the postponement were the "peak summer heat", the "crowded global sports calendar" and to ensure the course is in "championship condition our fans and players expect."

It was due to be played from June 25-28, and its postponement meant LIV did not stage a single tournament between the US Open and The Open, the year's third and fourth men's Majors.

CEO Scott O'Neil said in April that LIV's season would go ahead "exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle" but that hasn't turned out to be the case.

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LIV Golf 2.0, should it go ahead, is expected to stage ten events in 2027 with five hosted in the USA and five international tournaments expected in markets like Australia, South Africa and the UK.

"As the 2026 LIV Golf season comes to a close after incredible competition across 10 countries and five continents, we reflect on record crowds, broadcast viewership, marketing partner support and social growth, alongside historic comebacks, emerging young talent, OWGR recognition and new pathways to the majors,” O'Neil said.

"By concluding the season now, we can put our full resources behind what comes next and maintain the operational rigor this transition demands.

"We are reimagining LIV Golf as a fundamentally new League owned by the players and anchored in a sustainable business model, with an evolved fan experience built for the markets where the game is growing fastest across the globe and the support of world-class partners.

"Professional golf is more unified today than at any point since we launched, creating a genuine opportunity to grow the game together. Indianapolis will be a fitting finale for the League as fans have known it and the starting point for what we believe it can become."