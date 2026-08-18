BMW Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

After Scottie Scheffler dominated the first of the FedExCup Playoffs, winning by eight in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the action moves to Bellerive in Missouri for the BMW Championship.

Leading the way in the FedExCup standings is Scheffler, who won the BMW Championship a year ago.

In the first two rounds, he'll tee it up alongside the player in second in the standings, Matt Fitzpatrick. They begin at 2.33pm EDT (7.33pm BST) in the first round and 12.07pm EDT (5.07pm BST) in the second round.

Scottie Scheffler won the BMW Championship 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

The players placed third and fourth in the standings are Cameron Young and Si Woo Kim. As a result, they are grouped together, with a tee time of 12.07pm EDT (5.07pm BST) in the first round and 2.44pm EDT (7.44pm BST) in the second round.

Despite a poor showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy is another player who is firmly inside the top 30 of the standings, with no concerns over his participation in the final Playoffs event.

Rory McIlroy is paired with Xander Schauffele (Image credit: Getty Images)

He's paired with Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds, with a 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) tee time on Thursday and a 10.47am EDT (3.47pm BST) tee time on Friday.

Tommy Fleetwood won the FedExCup a year ago, and he's eighth in the standings. He's grouped with seventh-placed Chris Gotterup at Bellerive, with the pair teeing it up at 2.22pm EDT (7.22pm BST) on Thursday and 11.49am EDT (4.49pm BST) on Friday.

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Tommy Fleetwood won the FedExCup in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some players have the luxury of knowing they'll be in the Tour Championship regardless of what happens this week, it's crunch time for many of the 50 players in the field, with only 30 progressing to the final event of the Playoffs, the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Of the big names in danger of missing the FedExCup finale, Gary Woodland is just one place outside the top 30. He's paired with Adam Scott in the first two rounds. They begin at 10.36am EDT (3.36pm BST) in the first round and 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) in the second round.

Check out the full first and second-round tee times for the BMW Championship below...

BMW Championship Tee Times: Round One

All times EDT (BST)

10.03am (3.03pm): Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala 10.14am (3.14pm): Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im

Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im 10.25am (3.25pm): Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin

Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin 10.36am (3.36pm): Gary Woodland, Adam Scott

Gary Woodland, Adam Scott 10.47am (3.47pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg

Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg 11.05am (4.05pm): Ryan Fox, Tom Kim

Ryan Fox, Tom Kim 11.16am (4.16pm): Justin Rose, Alex Smalley

Justin Rose, Alex Smalley 11.27am (4.27pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Fitzpatrick

Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Fitzpatrick 11.38am (4.38pm): Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama

Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama 11.49am (4.49pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns 12.07pm (5.07pm): Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim

Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim 12.18pm (5.18pm): Michael Brennan, Eric Cole

Michael Brennan, Eric Cole 12.29pm (5.29pm): Patrick Cantlay, Ryo Hisatsune

Patrick Cantlay, Ryo Hisatsune 12.40pm (5.40pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Nico Echavarria

Michael Thorbjornsen, Nico Echavarria 12.51pm (5.51pm): Jake Knapp, Alex Noren

Jake Knapp, Alex Noren 1.09pm (6.09pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler 1.20pm (6.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 1.31pm (6.31pm): Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard

Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard 1.42pm (6.42pm): Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun 1.53pm (6.53pm): J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama

J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama 2.11pm (7.11pm): Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee

Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee 2.22pm (7.22pm): Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood

Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood 2.33pm (7.33pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick 2.44pm (7.44pm): Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman

Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman 2.55pm (7.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty

BMW Championship Tee Times: Round Two