BMW Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

After Scottie Scheffler dominated the first of the FedExCup Playoffs, winning by eight in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the action moves to Bellerive in Missouri for the BMW Championship.
Leading the way in the FedExCup standings is Scheffler, who won the BMW Championship a year ago.
In the first two rounds, he'll tee it up alongside the player in second in the standings, Matt Fitzpatrick. They begin at 2.33pm EDT (7.33pm BST) in the first round and 12.07pm EDT (5.07pm BST) in the second round.
The players placed third and fourth in the standings are Cameron Young and Si Woo Kim. As a result, they are grouped together, with a tee time of 12.07pm EDT (5.07pm BST) in the first round and 2.44pm EDT (7.44pm BST) in the second round.
Despite a poor showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy is another player who is firmly inside the top 30 of the standings, with no concerns over his participation in the final Playoffs event.
He's paired with Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds, with a 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) tee time on Thursday and a 10.47am EDT (3.47pm BST) tee time on Friday.
Tommy Fleetwood won the FedExCup a year ago, and he's eighth in the standings. He's grouped with seventh-placed Chris Gotterup at Bellerive, with the pair teeing it up at 2.22pm EDT (7.22pm BST) on Thursday and 11.49am EDT (4.49pm BST) on Friday.
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While some players have the luxury of knowing they'll be in the Tour Championship regardless of what happens this week, it's crunch time for many of the 50 players in the field, with only 30 progressing to the final event of the Playoffs, the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Of the big names in danger of missing the FedExCup finale, Gary Woodland is just one place outside the top 30. He's paired with Adam Scott in the first two rounds. They begin at 10.36am EDT (3.36pm BST) in the first round and 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) in the second round.
Check out the full first and second-round tee times for the BMW Championship below...
BMW Championship Tee Times: Round One
All times EDT (BST)
- 10.03am (3.03pm): Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala
- 10.14am (3.14pm): Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin
- 10.36am (3.36pm): Gary Woodland, Adam Scott
- 10.47am (3.47pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg
- 11.05am (4.05pm): Ryan Fox, Tom Kim
- 11.16am (4.16pm): Justin Rose, Alex Smalley
- 11.27am (4.27pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 11.38am (4.38pm): Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.49am (4.49pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns
- 12.07pm (5.07pm): Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim
- 12.18pm (5.18pm): Michael Brennan, Eric Cole
- 12.29pm (5.29pm): Patrick Cantlay, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Nico Echavarria
- 12.51pm (5.51pm): Jake Knapp, Alex Noren
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 1.31pm (6.31pm): Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard
- 1.42pm (6.42pm): Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun
- 1.53pm (6.53pm): J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty
BMW Championship Tee Times: Round Two
- 10.03am (3.03pm): Patrick Cantlay, Ryo Hisatsune
- 10.14am (3.14pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Nico Echavarria
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Jake Knapp, Alex Noren
- 10.36am (3.36pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- 10.47am (3.47pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 11.05am (4.05pm): Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard
- 11.16am (4.16pm): Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun
- 11.27am (4.27pm): J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama
- 11.38am (4.38pm): Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee
- 11.49am (4.49pm): Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.07pm (5.07pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12.18pm (5.18pm): Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12.29pm (5.29pm): Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala
- 12.51pm (5.51pm): Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Gary Woodland, Adam Scott
- 1.31pm (6.31pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg
- 1.42pm (6.42pm): Ryan Fox, Tom Kim
- 1.53pm (6.53pm): Justin Rose, Alex Smalley
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): Michael Brennan, Eric Cole
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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