Nick Dunlap Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The American

Nick Dunlap is one of the most promising young players in men's professional golf. But if you don't know all that much about him or his path to this point, keep on reading to find out more.

1. Dunlap was born on December 23, 2003.

2. Dunlap set the course record at Highland Golf Club in Birmingham by shooting an 11-under 59 in June 2016. He was 12 years old.

3. He was born and grew up in Huntsville, Alabama.

4. Dunlap was home-schooled until going to college.

5. Nick's parents are called Jim and Charlene.

6. He currently attends the University of Alabama where he is majoring in finance.

7. According to his Crimson Tide bio, Dunlap is 6'3.

8. Dunlap claimed the 2023 US Amateur title, two years after lifting the US Junior Amateur. Following his achievement in 2023, Dunlap became only the second male player in history to do it after Tiger Woods.

9. He has a keen interest in hunting.

10. In late 2023, Dunlap set a Crimson Tide school record and matched an NCAA record for a single-round score by carding a 12-under-par 60. He is one of only 18 men's college golfers to accomplish the feat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Dunlap played in the 2022 and 2023 US Open and managed a best result of 128th.

12. He has represented the United States at amateur level in the 2023 World Amateur Team and at the 2023 Walker Cup.

13. Dunlap has won three amateur tournaments and two college events in total - with his first being the Linger Longer Invitational in March 2023.

14. Aside from consecutive US Open Championships, Dunlap's first PGA Tour appearance was at the Bermuda Championship late in 2023. He missed the cut by two strokes, however, and ended T93.

15. In the 2022-23 college season, Dunlap managed 10 top-20 finishes across 12 tournaments.

16. As a result of a 12-under 60 in the third round of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club, playing both nines in matching scores of 30, Dunlap became only the second amateur to card a 60 at a PGA Tour event.

17. Has a runner-up finish in the 2020 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship as well as at the Wyndham Invitational and the Dye Junior Invitational.

18. Dunlap's sparkling list of amateur achievements also includes an individual victory in the 2022 U.S. Boys Junior Championship.