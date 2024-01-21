Who Is Nick Dunlap's Caddie?

Nick Dunlap is emerging as one of the hottest prospects in the game. The 20-year-old won the 2023 US Amateur and the following year was back in the headlines thanks to a sensational performance at The American Express that included a stunning round of 60.

During that tournament, he had Hunter Hamrick on the bag. Like Dunlap, Hamrick hails from Alabama. He was born in 1990 in the city of Montgomery to parents William and Gail and developed an interest in the game at an early age. At one point, he seemed destined for a successful career as a player, too.

After Hamrick began attending the University of Alabama, he became captain of its Crimson Tide team in 2012, which included freshman Justin Thomas. Under Hamrick’s guidance, the team finished national runner-up finish at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

He claimed several titles as an amateur, too, including Alabama State Amateur in 2009 and 2010. He has also played in the US Amateur several times.

Eventually, Hamrick earned a degree in business management and turned pro in 2012. It wasn’t long until he made an impression, either, with several appearances on the PGA Tour and a T46 at the 2012 US Open, which helped him to a career-high world ranking of 759th.

Hunter Hamrick finished T46 at the 2012 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, most of Hamrick’s nine-year professional playing career was divided between the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and Korn Ferry Tour.

In the end, Hamrick left his playing career behind, and he returned to the University of Alabama to become assistant men’s golf coach for his former team, in 2021.

Hamrick held the role for two years and, in that time, helped restore the team to national prominence, with a finish of 11th at the 2023 NCAA Men's Golf National Championships among the highlights, helped by one of the players he coached, sophomore Dunlap.

Despite having relinquished his responsibilities in July 2023, the two have clearly made an impression on one another, and Dunlap enlisted Hamrick’s services, this time as his caddie, for The American Express.

Considering the huge success the partnership yielded at La Quinta, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it continue into the future.