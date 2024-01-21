Who Is Nick Dunlap's Caddie?
The amateur had Hunter Hamrick on the bag at The American Express - here's what we know about him
Nick Dunlap is emerging as one of the hottest prospects in the game. The 20-year-old won the 2023 US Amateur and the following year was back in the headlines thanks to a sensational performance at The American Express that included a stunning round of 60.
During that tournament, he had Hunter Hamrick on the bag. Like Dunlap, Hamrick hails from Alabama. He was born in 1990 in the city of Montgomery to parents William and Gail and developed an interest in the game at an early age. At one point, he seemed destined for a successful career as a player, too.
After Hamrick began attending the University of Alabama, he became captain of its Crimson Tide team in 2012, which included freshman Justin Thomas. Under Hamrick’s guidance, the team finished national runner-up finish at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships
He claimed several titles as an amateur, too, including Alabama State Amateur in 2009 and 2010. He has also played in the US Amateur several times.
Eventually, Hamrick earned a degree in business management and turned pro in 2012. It wasn’t long until he made an impression, either, with several appearances on the PGA Tour and a T46 at the 2012 US Open, which helped him to a career-high world ranking of 759th.
However, most of Hamrick’s nine-year professional playing career was divided between the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and Korn Ferry Tour.
In the end, Hamrick left his playing career behind, and he returned to the University of Alabama to become assistant men’s golf coach for his former team, in 2021.
Hamrick held the role for two years and, in that time, helped restore the team to national prominence, with a finish of 11th at the 2023 NCAA Men's Golf National Championships among the highlights, helped by one of the players he coached, sophomore Dunlap.
Despite having relinquished his responsibilities in July 2023, the two have clearly made an impression on one another, and Dunlap enlisted Hamrick’s services, this time as his caddie, for The American Express.
Considering the huge success the partnership yielded at La Quinta, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it continue into the future.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
