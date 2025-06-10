‘One Of My Goals In Doing All This… Is Just To Inspire Some People, To Let Them Know That It’s Never Too Late To Try And Pursue Something In Your Life That You Think Is Really Cool’ - Dentist Matt Vogt On The Impact Of His Dream US Open Appearance
Dentist Matt Vogt's qualification for the US Open is the stuff of fairytales, and he wants it to inspire others to go after their dreams
Final Qualifying for the US Open, known as Golf Longest Day, was a typically dramatic affair, with some of the biggest stars of the game competing for the chance to book one of the last places in the Major.
However, while the likes of Cameron Young, Erik van Rooyen and LIV Golfer Marc Leishman all made it safely through, it was also an unforgettable day for some of the game’s amateurs.
One of the biggest stories came from dentist Matt Vogt, whose victory over 36 holes at Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington ensured he would tee it up at Oakmont, a venue where he had once worked as a caddie.
Ahead of his appearance, the Pittsburgh native spoke to reporters, and he admitted that he almost couldn’t bring himself to dream of reaching the Major.
He said: “It means so much. Honestly, with the restoration work here at Oakmont and everything going on with the Open, I try not to even pay attention to it because I knew that it was an absolute pipe dream to get here. It is for the best pros in the world, let alone amateurs. So I almost didn't want to think about it too much.
“I'm still trying to like soak it all in, but also not get too sentimental about it because it's incredible.”
Not surprisingly, Vogt isn’t expected to make it past the weekend at Oakmont, but his experience of the course during his caddying days means he’s not unfamiliar with the layout, even though he wishes he’d taken advantage of his opportunities to play it more than he did.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He added: “We got to play Monday nights, and honestly, we did not appreciate that as much as we should have. I mean, thinking about it now, we should have been here every single Monday, but I'd be lying if I said we were. Tried to get out here most Monday nights and play till dark.”
Unlike some of the other amateurs in the field, Vogt doesn’t have aspirations to make it as a professional, and the 34-year-old admitted that he had never seriously considered the possibility. “Honestly, maybe I didn't dream big enough or maybe, I don't know, I just never quite had it,” he said. “I played around a lot of guys who you could tell had it and had a chance to make a shot at professional golf. It never really crossed my mind.”
Now a dentist with his own practice, Vogt revealed one of the advantages of his Final Qualifying success was an uptick in interest in his business, but that wasn’t his motivation for playing. “Honestly, from a business perspective, that's not what it's about," he said. "We try to take good care of people, and if it brings us more great patients that we can help, awesome. It will give us something to talk about maybe in and around the office.”
More importantly, Vogt sees his story as a chance to inspire others to pursue their dreams. He explained: “I'm not sure why there's so much interest and why it resonates, but I suppose maybe it's because people are inspired.
"I guess that's one of my goals in doing all this this week, besides obviously doing the best I can in the golf tournament, is just to inspire some people, to let them know that it's never too late to try to pursue something your life that you think is really cool and it's something you want to do that other people think might be foolish or might be a waste of your time or maybe don't believe in you. So maybe that's why.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Puma Women's Ignite Blaze 2 Golf Shoe Review
We put the latest edition of Puma's Ignite Blaze golf shoe through its paces F
-
‘My Game’s Been Really Close’ – Dustin Johnson Weighs Up US Open Chances
The 2016 US Open champion is confident in his game ahead of the Major, despite some recent disappointments at the big events
-
‘My Game’s Been Really Close’ – Dustin Johnson Confident He Can Contend For Second US Open Title At Oakmont
The 2016 US Open champion is confident in his game ahead of the Major, despite some recent disappointments at the big events
-
8 Things You’ve Forgotten About The 2016 US Open (Aside From Dustin Johnson’s Controversial Ruling And Victory)
What can you remember about the last US Open to be held at Oakmont Country Club? It was 2016, the year Dustin Johnson won his first Major Championship
-
Meet The 15 Amateur Golfers Competing In The 125th US Open At Oakmont
Nearly one in ten players in the field at this year's US Open are amateurs. Let's meet them...
-
'It’s Pure Golf, No Funny Business About It' - Jordan Spieth Previews US Open Test Oakmont Will Pose
Jordan Spieth says that the USGA haven't tricked up Oakmont, and that it's just a tough course with rough that rightly punishes bad shots at the US Open
-
What Will The US Open Winning Score Be? We Spoke To A Caddie Who Knows Oakmont Better Than Most…
The 125th US Open at Oakmont will be a tough affair and, ahead of the third men's Major of the season, we spoke to veteran caddie, Kenny Harms, about his experiences of the course
-
'Carnage Coming At Oakmont...Buckle Up!' - Players Highlight Brutal Oakmont Rough In Store For US Open
Ben Griffin joined Bryson DeChambeau in showcasing just how deep the Oakmont rough is that players will face at the US Open
-
US Open Practice Tee Times: Pairings For Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday
It's US Open week at Oakmont Country Club and time to get accustomed to one of the most difficult courses on the Major Championship rota
-
A Wet Start To US Open Week Makes Oakmont An Even Tougher Test
Players arriving for the 125th US Open will face an even tougher test at Oakmont with plenty of rain around making that infamous rough even harder to escape from