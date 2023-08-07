'I Was Going To Try Left Handed' – Lucas Glover On 10-Year Struggle With The Yips
The recent Wyndham champion reveals the suffering he's been through with his putter - and how he's put it right
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lucas Glover spoke at length about his long struggle with the yips after his emotional Wyndham Championship victory, admitting that his “brain was just fried” by the debilitating putting ‘disease’.
His words should offer encouragement to club golfers around the world who struggle with an awkward putting stroke and miss lots of putts from close range.
Glover said, “100 per cent, 100 per cent,” when asked whether he had been struggling with the yips, although in a new long putter he now seems to have developed a better stroke and is holing out with greater confidence.
“I was going to try the long one and if that didn't feel good, I was going to try left-handed. That's how far down the road I was,” said Glover, who ranked 15th in the field at the Wyndham Championship for Strokes Gained putting.
His comments will amaze a lot of people, especially given what he has achieved in the game.
However, despite racking up five PGA Tour victories, the 2009 US Open champion insists that he’s been struggling with the yips for a decade, when he remembers four-putting the fifth green at Colonial “like random out of nowhere”.
“Ten years of dealing with it and not understanding it and not realizing or not comprehending how it could happen, that I could just lose all feelings over a 10-inch putt, it was frustrating,” said Glover, who has also experimented in the past with an arm lock technique.
What he said next should give golfers hope of finding a cure for the yips, although not everyone has access to one of the game’s finest ever putters, Brad Faxon.
The Tour veteran and TV analyst recommended trying a long putter, so Glover got one with Adam Scott’s specs, a fellow Major winner who has also had his struggles with the flat stick.
“I don't want to know anything else and I'll teach myself how to do this,” Glover said. “Spent a couple days in the garage, figured out how to stand.
“Took it to the practice green and spent about 10 days working on it. Took it to Memorial and putted nice. My misses weren't that crazy, awful, yippy stroke, they were just misses. And that's OK.”
Glover said the process of teaching himself became “fun”.
He added: “It's just basically a whole new motor skill, a whole new brain function because it's so different, so out there from what I was doing.
“That's what was going to happen left-handed as well, just something completely new that I never had been taught, never been over-taught.”
The new Wyndham champion also admitted that talking about his putting problems has helped, although when it comes to the science behind the stroke, that’s something he’s not keen on getting bogged down by.
“Tommy [Tom Lamb, his caddie] said, I don't think you need to think too much about this other than this thing's resurrected a lot of people's careers.
“I told him what I feel and he tells me what he sees. I didn't want any outside input on it, I don't want to know the loft and the lie and the facing.
“I don't want to know that. I just want to know what it feels like and what it looks like to him.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
'We’ll Continue To Inject That Passion' FootJoy Leadership Team Outlines Future Plans
Neil Tappin speaks to the leadership team at FootJoy to gain a perspective on how this 100-year old company plans to evolve into the future
By Neil Tappin Published
-
Has 'Mr 58' Bryson DeChambeau Staked His Ryder Cup Claim?
There have been calls for the American to make Team USA after his stunning 58 to win the LIV Golf League event at The Greenbrier
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Lucas Glover Seals Fifth PGA Tour Title At Wyndham Championship
The former US Open champion is back in the winner's circle, thanks largely to finding an answer to the yips
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?
The French golfer recently claimed her first Major at the Evian Championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Lee Hodges
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Lee Hodges
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Why The AIG Women’s Open Is Not On A Links Course
The men's Open Championship is played exclusively on links courses - but this is not the case for the women's tournament
By Michael Weston Published
-
Billy Horschel Reveals He’s Changed His Mind Over FedEx Cup Playoffs Spots
The 2014 FedEx Cup champion finds himself 119th in the standings with only the top 70 set to advance
By Michael Weston Published
-
Injured Open Hero Tom Kim 'Gutted' To Miss PGA Tour Title Defense
After playing through the pain at Hoylake, the Open runner-up is now set for a period of rest
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Caddie?
Since turning professional, the Canadian has had her older sister, Brittany, on the bag
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Is Rose Zhang's Caddie?
Zhang has been partnered with the experienced Jason Gilroyed since her professional debut in June 2023
By Ben Fleming Published