New Srixon Drivers To Debut At PGA Tour's Travelers Championship

New equipment season usually takes place at the beginning of the year but this week, golf fans are to be treated with a fresh gear drop thanks to a teaser from Srixon.

The Japanese company, who produces some of the best golf clubs money can buy, enjoyed a stellar 2025 in terms of victories on the various Tours, culminating in staffer JJ Spaun's victory at the US Open.

Now it looks like the brand is aiming to continue this momentum with a new range of drivers hoping to compete with the best golf drivers on the market.

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With recent launches from Titleist in the form of GTS as well as new models from all the other major OEMs at the start of this year, it will be interesting to see how Srixon plans to make its presence known.

A post shared by Srixon Golf (@srixongolf) A photo posted by on

Posting a video and images to its social media channels, the caption reads: "Something new is getting Tour clearance for takeoff".

In the video, Srixon's Director of Tour Operations, Michael Jolly, speaks about the release, stating: "This week, we're unbelievably excited to introduce the new line of drivers to our PGA Tour staff.

"For the last two years, the incredible R&D team and Tour team have done prototype test after prototype test, getting constant feedback from our players, and this is the final product.

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"It's a culmination of tons of testing and tons of time. It's probably the most excited I've seen our Tour staff about a driver line-up coming out. They can't wait to get it into their hands and in the bags going forward."

Hideki Matsuyama is one the many high-profile names using Srixon (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the images provided and the information available, the range appears to be called the ZXi RKT, with three different heads available - the standard, LS and Max.

Diving deeper, the ZXi RKT has made its way on to the USGA's Conforming List and, along with those three models, there's also an LS+ and various versions of the ZXi RKT head.

Limited information is available on the models but, looking at the sole, the standard head has two back weights and a weight port at the rear. On the USGA's Conforming List, it's also available in an 8°, 9° and 10.5° of loft.

In terms of the LS, which typically stands for low spin, this model has one front and one back weight, while the Max has one weight port situated at the rear. All three feature in 8°, 9° and 10.5° lofts, while the Max is also available in 12°.

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As of writing, little information is known about the clubs, which will debut at the Travelers Championship and will, likely, replace the current ZXi line-up, one of the best drivers on the market.

Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama and Nico Echavarria are among the Srixon staffers who have the ZXi in the bag currently, with it unclear as to when the ZXi RKT could hit the shelves or find a permanent slot in their bags.

If previous releases are to go by, it could well be another few months before we see the line-up hit retail.

The TaylorMade's Qi4D range, for example, was first seen at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in mid-November before being released in early January.

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