Jack Whaley Claims US Amateur Title And Books Major Spots In Gripping Final Day
The Englishman defeated Jay Leng Jr 4&3 to secure the biggest win of his amateur career and book a place at Augusta National, Pebble Beach and St Andrews for 2027
After a thrilling week of action, it's England's Jack Whaley who claimed the prestigious US Amateur title.
Facing off against Jay Leng Jr in the final, the 90th ranked amateur in the world managed to get the better of the No.23, as Whaley birdied the 33rd hole to secure a 4&3 win over the American.
Beginning the 36-hole final day, it was Whaley who took the early advantage as he moved 2-up inside three holes.
However, Leng Jr battled back, with the American claiming four of the next five from the ninth to the 13th, as he moved from 2-down to 1-up in the space of an hour.
What's more, Leng Jr then pushed on and won the 16th, with two halves over the final two holes meaning the American had the upper hand of 2-up going into the afternoon session.
Returning to Merion Golf Club for the final round, Whaley charged out of the gates in the afternoon, winning four of the opening five holes to go from 2-down to 2-up, a score that put him in the driving seat.
Although the Englishman lost the 24th hole, the sixth of the second round, to drop back to 1-up, a birdie two holes later gave back Whaley a 2-up advantage with just the back nine remaining.
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Further breathing room was created by the Florida State University player, as a birdie at the 28th hole put him 3-up and, when he lost the next, Whaley recovered to claim the 30th to get three clear with six holes remaining.
Whaley was never going to throw that advantage away and, after pars from both men at the 31st and 32nd holes, the Englishman had his first opportunity to claim the prestigious amateur championship.
Watching Leng Jr miss his birdie chance at the 33rd hole, Whaley's mid-range birdie putt never looked anywhere else as it slammed the back of the hole and dropped in for a 4&3 win.
With the victory, Whaley joins Matt Fitzpatrick (2013) and Harold Hilton (1911) as an English US Amateur champion, with the 22-year-old also earning some extra perks with his victories.
Not only does he get to lift the Havemeyer Trophy, but he also earns exemptions into The Masters, US Open and Open Championship.
This means that Whaley will tee it up at Augusta National, Pebble Beach and St Andrews in 2027.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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