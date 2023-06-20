LPGA Tour Hall Of Fame - Who’s In It And Criteria Explained
A total of 34 names are in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, but who are they, and how did they get there?
As its name suggests, the LPGA Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of some of the most successful players in the history of the women’s game.
It began in 1967 and originated from the Hall of Fame of Women’s Golf, established in 1950. There were six entrants when the LPGA introduced its own Hall of Fame, and they were all inducted into the new entity.
The eligibility criteria have been tweaked over the ensuing decades, and there are several requirements nowadays.
The first step is to be a member of the LPGA Tour from 1998 or onwards. Those players then need to accumulate 27 points for eligibility. One point is awarded for each win on the LPGA Tour, an Olympic gold medal, and those who win the Vare Trophy or Rolex Player of the Year. Winning an LPGA Major yields two points.
Eligible players must also have won an LPGA Major, the Vare Trophy or Rolex Player of the Year.
There is also an honorary category, and in 2022 it saw the induction of eight of the LPGA founders, including Shirley Spork, who were not already in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Also in 2022, a previous criterion, which stated players needed to be a member of the LPGA Tour for a minimum of 10 years, was lifted, allowing Lorena Ochoa induction. She had amassed 37 points over eight years before she retired in 2010.
Thanks to the honorary category, singer and actress Dinah Shore was also inducted in 1994. She had been a big supporter of women’s golf and helped found the Colgate Dinah Shore Golf Tournament in 1972, now the Chevron Championship.
There also used to be a Veterans Category, which saw three players, Donna Caponi, Marlene Bauer Hagge and Judy Rankin, inducted by the former Veterans Committee. The three were inducted after the new criteria was introduced in 1999. They had previously been denied entry because the criteria during their playing days was 35 points, but they each met the revised 27-point threshold.
Those were the first inductees for six years after seven-time Major winner Inbee Park in 2016. Before Park, you need to go back a further nine years, to 2007, to find the previous inductee, five-time Major winner Se Ri Pak.
In total, there are 34 inductees into the LPGA Hall of Fame. Here is the complete list along with the year each was inducted.
LPGA Tour Hall Of Fame Members
- Patty Berg, LPGA Tour, Founder, 1951
- Betty Jameson, LPGA Tour, Founder, 1951
- Louise Suggs, LPGA Tour, Founder, 1951
- Babe Didrikson Zaharias, LPGA Tour, Founder, 1951
- Betsy Rawls, LPGA Tour, 1960
- Mickey Wright, LPGA Tour, 1964
- Kathy Whitworth, LPGA Tour, 1975
- Sandra Haynie, LPGA Tour, 1977
- Carol Mann, LPGA Tour, 1977
- JoAnne Carner, LPGA Tour, 1982
- Nancy Lopez, LPGA Tour, 1987
- Pat Bradley, LPGA Tour, 1991
- Patty Sheehan, LPGA Tour, 1993
- Dinah Shore, American singer, actress, 1994
- Betsy King, LPGA Tour, 1995
- Amy Alcott, LPGA Tour, 1999
- Beth Daniel, LPGA Tour, 1999
- Julie Inkster, LPGA Tour, 1999
- Judy Rankin, LPGA Tour, 2000
- Donna Caponi, LPGA Tour, 2001
- Marlene Bauer Hagge, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2002
- Annika Sorenstam, LPGA Tour, 2003
- Karrie Webb, LPGA Tour, 2005
- Se Ri Pak, LPGA Tour, 2007
- Inbee Park, LPGA Tour, 2016
- Shirley Spork, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2022
- Marylinn Smith, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2022
- Sally Sessions, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2022
- Opal Hill, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2022
- Helen Hicks, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2022
- Helen Dettweiler, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2022
- Bettye Danof, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2022
- Alice Bauer, LPGA Tour, Founder, 2022
- Lorena Ochoa, LPGA Tour, 2022
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
