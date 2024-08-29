Every LPGA Player Of The Year Winner Since 1966

The LPGA Tour is the top circuit in women's professional golf featuring the majority of the world's best female golfers.

The Player of the Year award, sponsored by Rolex, has been handed out since 1966, and the first woman to win the title - Kathy Whitworth - won it in four consecutive years and in seven of the first eight years.

But it isn't Whitworth who has won the title the most, as 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sorenstam tops the list with a huge eight Player of the Year titles.

Sorenstam won the award eight times between 1995 and 2005 to sit on top of the pile with most POY titles.

Unlike the PGA Tour's Player of the Year honor, the LPGA has a points system so there can be no debate as to who the season's top performer was. Points are awarded for top-10 finishes throughout the season, with the five Majors offering double points.

The reigning LPGA Tour Rolex Player of the Year is Lilia Vu, with the American capturing two Majors during the 2023 season to win the title for the first time. World No.1 Nelly Korda is set to win the title in 2024, also for the first time.

Take a look at every LPGA Tour Player of the Year winner since the award's inception in 1966...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally LPGA Player of the Year winners Year LPGA Player of the Year 1966 Kathy Whitworth 1967 Kathy Whitworth (2) 1968 Kathy Whitworth (3) 1969 Kathy Whitworth (4) 1970 Sandra Haynie 1971 Kathy Whitworth (5) 1972 Kathy Whitworth (6) 1973 Kathy Whitworth (7) 1974 JoAnne Carner 1975 Sandra Palmer 1976 Judy Rankin 1977 Judy Rankin (2) 1978 Nancy Lopez 1979 Nancy Lopez (2) 1980 Beth Daniel 1981 JoAnne Carner (2) 1982 JoAnne Carner (3) 1983 Patty Sheehan 1984 Betsy King 1985 Nancy Lopez (3) 1986 Pat Bradley 1987 Ayoko Okamoto 1988 Nancy Lopez (4) 1989 Betsy King (2) 1990 Beth Daniel (2) 1991 Pat Bradley (2) 1992 Dottie Mochrie 1993 Betsy King (3) 1994 Beth Daniel (3) 1995 Annika Sorenstam 1996 Laura Davies 1997 Annika Sorenstam (2) 1998 Annika Sorenstam (3) 1999 Karrie Webb 2000 Karrie Webb (2) 2001 Annika Sorenstam (4) 2002 Annika Sorenstam (5) 2003 Annika Sorenstam (6) 2004 Annika Sorenstam (7) 2005 Annika Sorenstam (8) 2006 Lorena Ochoa 2007 Lorena Ochoa (2) 2008 Lorena Ochoa (3) 2009 Lorena Ochoa (4) 2010 Yani Tseng 2011 Yani Tseng (2) 2012 Stacy Lewis 2013 Inbee Park 2014 Stacy Lewis (2) 2015 Lydia Ko 2016 Ariya Jutanugarn 2017 Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu 2018 Ariya Jutanugarn (2) 2019 Jin-young Ko 2020 Sei-young Kim 2021 Jin-young Ko (2) 2022 Lydia Ko (2) 2023 Lilia Vu

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most LPGA Tour Player of the Year awards Player Number of LPGA POY titles Annika Sorenstam 8 Kathy Whitworth 7 Nancy Lopez 4 Lorena Ochoa 4 JoAnne Carner 3 Betsy King 3 Beth Daniel 3 Judy Rankin 2 Pat Bradley 2 Karrie Webb 2 Yani Tseng 2 Stacy Lewis 2 Ariya Jutanugarn 2 Jin-young Ko 2 Lydia Ko 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally LPGA Tour Player of the Year points distribution Finish Points 1st 30 2nd 12 3rd 9 4th 7 5th 6 6th 5 7th 4 8th 3 9th 2 10th 1

*Note: Points in Majors are doubled