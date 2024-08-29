Every LPGA Player Of The Year Winner Since 1966
A look at which players have won the LPGA Tour's Player of the Year title since the award's inception in 1966
The LPGA Tour is the top circuit in women's professional golf featuring the majority of the world's best female golfers.
The Player of the Year award, sponsored by Rolex, has been handed out since 1966, and the first woman to win the title - Kathy Whitworth - won it in four consecutive years and in seven of the first eight years.
But it isn't Whitworth who has won the title the most, as 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sorenstam tops the list with a huge eight Player of the Year titles.
Sorenstam won the award eight times between 1995 and 2005 to sit on top of the pile with most POY titles.
Unlike the PGA Tour's Player of the Year honor, the LPGA has a points system so there can be no debate as to who the season's top performer was. Points are awarded for top-10 finishes throughout the season, with the five Majors offering double points.
The reigning LPGA Tour Rolex Player of the Year is Lilia Vu, with the American capturing two Majors during the 2023 season to win the title for the first time. World No.1 Nelly Korda is set to win the title in 2024, also for the first time.
Take a look at every LPGA Tour Player of the Year winner since the award's inception in 1966...
|Year
|LPGA Player of the Year
|1966
|Kathy Whitworth
|1967
|Kathy Whitworth (2)
|1968
|Kathy Whitworth (3)
|1969
|Kathy Whitworth (4)
|1970
|Sandra Haynie
|1971
|Kathy Whitworth (5)
|1972
|Kathy Whitworth (6)
|1973
|Kathy Whitworth (7)
|1974
|JoAnne Carner
|1975
|Sandra Palmer
|1976
|Judy Rankin
|1977
|Judy Rankin (2)
|1978
|Nancy Lopez
|1979
|Nancy Lopez (2)
|1980
|Beth Daniel
|1981
|JoAnne Carner (2)
|1982
|JoAnne Carner (3)
|1983
|Patty Sheehan
|1984
|Betsy King
|1985
|Nancy Lopez (3)
|1986
|Pat Bradley
|1987
|Ayoko Okamoto
|1988
|Nancy Lopez (4)
|1989
|Betsy King (2)
|1990
|Beth Daniel (2)
|1991
|Pat Bradley (2)
|1992
|Dottie Mochrie
|1993
|Betsy King (3)
|1994
|Beth Daniel (3)
|1995
|Annika Sorenstam
|1996
|Laura Davies
|1997
|Annika Sorenstam (2)
|1998
|Annika Sorenstam (3)
|1999
|Karrie Webb
|2000
|Karrie Webb (2)
|2001
|Annika Sorenstam (4)
|2002
|Annika Sorenstam (5)
|2003
|Annika Sorenstam (6)
|2004
|Annika Sorenstam (7)
|2005
|Annika Sorenstam (8)
|2006
|Lorena Ochoa
|2007
|Lorena Ochoa (2)
|2008
|Lorena Ochoa (3)
|2009
|Lorena Ochoa (4)
|2010
|Yani Tseng
|2011
|Yani Tseng (2)
|2012
|Stacy Lewis
|2013
|Inbee Park
|2014
|Stacy Lewis (2)
|2015
|Lydia Ko
|2016
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|2017
|Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu
|2018
|Ariya Jutanugarn (2)
|2019
|Jin-young Ko
|2020
|Sei-young Kim
|2021
|Jin-young Ko (2)
|2022
|Lydia Ko (2)
|2023
|Lilia Vu
|Player
|Number of LPGA POY titles
|Annika Sorenstam
|8
|Kathy Whitworth
|7
|Nancy Lopez
|4
|Lorena Ochoa
|4
|JoAnne Carner
|3
|Betsy King
|3
|Beth Daniel
|3
|Judy Rankin
|2
|Pat Bradley
|2
|Karrie Webb
|2
|Yani Tseng
|2
|Stacy Lewis
|2
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|2
|Jin-young Ko
|2
|Lydia Ko
|2
|Finish
|Points
|1st
|30
|2nd
|12
|3rd
|9
|4th
|7
|5th
|6
|6th
|5
|7th
|4
|8th
|3
|9th
|2
|10th
|1
*Note: Points in Majors are doubled
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
