Every LPGA Player Of The Year Winner Since 1966

A look at which players have won the LPGA Tour's Player of the Year title since the award's inception in 1966

Annika Sorenstam holds the Player of the Year trophy
Annika Sorenstam has won a record eight LPGA Tour Player of the Year titles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

The LPGA Tour is the top circuit in women's professional golf featuring the majority of the world's best female golfers.

The Player of the Year award, sponsored by Rolex, has been handed out since 1966, and the first woman to win the title - Kathy Whitworth - won it in four consecutive years and in seven of the first eight years.

But it isn't Whitworth who has won the title the most, as 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sorenstam tops the list with a huge eight Player of the Year titles. 

Sorenstam won the award eight times between 1995 and 2005 to sit on top of the pile with most POY titles.

Unlike the PGA Tour's Player of the Year honor, the LPGA has a points system so there can be no debate as to who the season's top performer was. Points are awarded for top-10 finishes throughout the season, with the five Majors offering double points.

The reigning LPGA Tour Rolex Player of the Year is Lilia Vu, with the American capturing two Majors during the 2023 season to win the title for the first time. World No.1 Nelly Korda is set to win the title in 2024, also for the first time.

Take a look at every LPGA Tour Player of the Year winner since the award's inception in 1966...

The LPGA Player of the Year trophy and a Rolex watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)
LPGA Player of the Year winners
YearLPGA Player of the Year
1966Kathy Whitworth
1967Kathy Whitworth (2)
1968Kathy Whitworth (3)
1969Kathy Whitworth (4)
1970Sandra Haynie
1971Kathy Whitworth (5)
1972Kathy Whitworth (6)
1973Kathy Whitworth (7)
1974JoAnne Carner
1975Sandra Palmer
1976Judy Rankin
1977Judy Rankin (2)
1978Nancy Lopez
1979 Nancy Lopez (2)
1980Beth Daniel
1981JoAnne Carner (2)
1982JoAnne Carner (3)
1983Patty Sheehan
1984Betsy King
1985Nancy Lopez (3)
1986Pat Bradley
1987Ayoko Okamoto
1988Nancy Lopez (4)
1989Betsy King (2)
1990Beth Daniel (2)
1991Pat Bradley (2)
1992Dottie Mochrie
1993Betsy King (3)
1994Beth Daniel (3)
1995Annika Sorenstam
1996Laura Davies
1997Annika Sorenstam (2)
1998Annika Sorenstam (3)
1999Karrie Webb
2000Karrie Webb (2)
2001Annika Sorenstam (4)
2002Annika Sorenstam (5)
2003Annika Sorenstam (6)
2004Annika Sorenstam (7)
2005Annika Sorenstam (8)
2006Lorena Ochoa
2007Lorena Ochoa (2)
2008Lorena Ochoa (3)
2009Lorena Ochoa (4)
2010Yani Tseng
2011Yani Tseng (2)
2012Stacy Lewis
2013Inbee Park
2014Stacy Lewis (2)
2015Lydia Ko
2016Ariya Jutanugarn
2017Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu
2018Ariya Jutanugarn (2)
2019Jin-young Ko
2020Sei-young Kim
2021Jin-young Ko (2)
2022Lydia Ko (2)
2023 Lilia Vu
Most LPGA Tour Player of the Year awards
PlayerNumber of LPGA POY titles
Annika Sorenstam8
Kathy Whitworth7
Nancy Lopez4
Lorena Ochoa4
JoAnne Carner3
Betsy King3
Beth Daniel3
Judy Rankin2
Pat Bradley2
Karrie Webb2
Yani Tseng2
Stacy Lewis2
Ariya Jutanugarn2
Jin-young Ko2
Lydia Ko2
LPGA Tour Player of the Year points distribution
FinishPoints
1st30
2nd12
3rd9
4th7
5th6
6th5
7th4
8th3
9th2
10th1

*Note: Points in Majors are doubled

Topics
Women's Golf
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He managed the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

