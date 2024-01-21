Lydia Ko Eases To Victory At Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

The New Zealander held off the challenge of American Alexa Pano to win the opening LPGA Tour event of the season by two shots

Lydia Ko takes a shot during the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Lydia Ko held off the challenge of Alexa Pano at the tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After a disappointing 2023, Lydia Ko got her new season started in style with victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour.

The New Zealander had looked assured throughout the tournament at her home course, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, and topped the leaderboard by Friday evening along with Ayaka Furue

Heading into the final round, her position was even more secure with a two-shot lead over Alexa Pano, and she never really looked like relinquishing it on the final day.

Alexa Pano takes a shot at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Alexa Pano was Lydia Ko's closest challenger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ko began steadily, with five successive pars to ease her way into proceedings, and her first birdie of the day came on the sixth, which enabled her to open up a four-shot lead over Pano, who could only bogey the same hole. After both players birdied the ninth, Ko moved five ahead of Pano with another birdie on the 10th.

By that point, there was another challenger for the trophy as Canadian Brooke Henderson began strengthening her position. After beginning the final round six off the lead, four birdies in five holes between the seventh and 11th reduced the gap to four, helped by Ko’s first bogey of the day with seven to play.

Soon, it was Pano’s turn to rally again. After bogeying the 13th, she reeled off three birdies in four, which included draining a long-range putt on the 16th to keep the pressure on. That run got her to within three of the leader heading into the last, but by that point, her chance of overhauling the former World No.1 was slim.

See more

Even though Ko bogeyed the par-4 18th, Pano could only make par, leaving Ko to return to the winner’s circle with a two-shot win with Henderson finishing third, four behind Ko.

See more

The victory was Ko’s 20th on the LPGA Tour and leaves her needing just one more point to secure entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

She reflected on that after the victory, telling the Golf Channel: “I thought two was really close and now one is really, really close. I'm literally right in front of the door.

“No, I think my mindset was, ‘Hey, I'm going to do all the things I can do and try and do a good job of that. If it happens, it happens. If not, just not meant to be mine to be in the Hall of Fame.

"And to give myself a better chance of it now after winning this week is definitely really cool, but hopefully nothing changes internally, where I'm not going to get too crazy about what may happen.”

Ko began 2023 in similar fashion, with victory at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and, given the disappointing form that followed, she was cautious not to get carried away with her latest win when looking ahead to the rest of the year. She continued: “I won last year my first event and kind of went sideways very quickly, so to not get too cocky.”

Nevertheless, with momentum restored, Ko will be confident heading into next week, when she competes at the Drive On Championship at Bradenton.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸