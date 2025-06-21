15 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Jeeno Thitikul leads the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the halfway stage, with the likes of Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson in contention.

Taking place at Fields Ranch East, the 22-year-old is six-under and three clear with 36 holes remaining, as Thitikul looks to claim her first Major title.

Thitikul during her second round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the five-time LPGA Tour winner made the weekend, a number of players failed to reach the seven-over-par cutline, with a total of 78 players making it into the weekend.

Those who missed the cut included Major winners, Solheim Cup players and individuals who have already notched up wins this season.

Below, we list the big players who missed the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Emily Kristine Pedersen (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-time Solheim Cup player carded rounds of 79 and 73 to be one of the many European stars to miss the cut at Fields Ranch East. These included Pedersen's Solheim Cup teammate Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Anna Nordqvist (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-time Major winner carded rounds of 78 and 74 to miss the weekend by one shot, with it being Nordqvist's third missed cut of 2025.

Linn Grant (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A 77 and 75 wasn't good enough for the Swede to make the cut in Texas. Grant, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, has now missed six of her last eight cuts, with two top 10s also coming in that period.

Ashleigh Buhai (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2022 AIG Women's Open winner produced rounds of 75 and 77 to miss her third cut of the season and fourth cut at the KMPG Women's PGA Championship.

A Lim Kim (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim, a winner at the start of the season, was one of the many players to finish eight-over-par. Firing a 73 and a seven-over 79, she joined fellow Major winners Allisen Corpuz and Jeongeun Lee6 in missing the cut.

Lilia Vu (+9)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time Major winner's struggles continued, with Vu carding rounds of 77 and 76 to miss a fourth straight cut in a row.

Amy Yang (+9)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yang came into the event as the defending champion, but was unable to replicate her form from 12 months ago. Carding 76 and 77, the Major winner finished two back of the cutline.

Mao Saigo (+9)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chevron Championship winner missed her second cut of the season, with Saigo producing an uncharacteristic 80 on Friday. Carding one birdie, 11 pars, four bogeys, one double and a triple, Saigo finished nine-over for the championship.

Ingrid Lindblad (+10)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former World No.1 amateur claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory just a month ago, but struggled at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, finishing 10-over-par and three back of the cutline.

Georgia Hall (+10)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Saigo, Hall would rue a costly second round on Friday, carding a nine-over-par 81 to follow up her one-over 73 on Thursday. It's her sixth missed cut of 2025.

Ayaka Furue (+11)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The current Evian Championship winner missed her third cut of the year, with Furue posting rounds of 79 and 76 to finish 11-over-par and well back of the cutline.

Celine Boutier (+11)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining Furue at 11-over-par was Boutier, who also carded rounds of 76 and 79 to miss the weekend. It's the Frenchwoman's second missed cut of the year.

Danielle Kang (+13)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A former winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Kang missed her seventh cut of 2025 and fourth at the tournament.

Jin Young Ko (WD)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former World No. 1 withdrew midway through her second round due to illness, with Ko firing a two-over-par first round of 74.

Hyo Joo Kim (WD)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Ko, fellow countrywoman, Kim, also withdrew on Friday, with the reason being down to injury. Claiming the Ford Championship back in March, it's Kim's third missed cut of the season.