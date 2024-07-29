All You Need To Know About Golf In The Paris 2024 Olympics

After 112 long years away from the Olympics, golf returned in Rio in 2016 so this year in Paris will be the third event in its return to the Games.

It's still ranked behind the Majors and the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup in terms of importance, but it's becoming an increasingly big target for players to represent their countries in the pursuit of Olympic gold.

Justin Rose and Inbee Park won the first gold medals on golf's Olympic return in Rio, while after winning in Tokyo last time out Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda head to Paris as defending champions.

And after crowd numbers were limited in Brazil by Zika virus and then almost non existent in Tokyo during Covid, this Olympic golf event should be the best yet with full fans back involved at a Ryder Cup venue.

Here's the main details for the 2024 Olympic golf event such as the schedule, medal dates, venue information, lowdown on the field and how you can watch the action unfold.

Olympic golf schedule and tee times

The men will kick-off the Olympic golf schedule with a usual Thursday-to-Sunday tournament, with a short gap before the women's event starts the following Wednesday.

Tee times for every day of both the men and the women begin at 9am local time, that's 3am Eastern Time in the United States and 8am BST in the UK.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Olympic golf dates Thursday 1 August First Round Friday 2 August Second Round Saturday 3 August Third Round Sunday 4 August Final Round

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Olympic golf dates Wednesday 7 August First Round Thursday 8 August Second Round Friday 9 August Third Round Saturday 10 August Final Round

Olympic golf format

To the dismay of some, there's just two 72-hole strokeplay events on show in Paris, with golf organisers decided against adding any team, mixed team or matchplay elements.

So the Olympic golf format will be a familiar one for regular golf fans with it being the same as most events on the regular tours - with just a limited field.

Many of the best players in the game will compete at each, with eight of the world's top 10 men and a similarly top-class women's field including World No.1s Korda and Scottie Scheffler.

Both the men's and women's fields consist of just 60 players rather than the usual 150+ for regular PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events, and that means there will be only 20 tee times each day, with players competing in groups of three. Because of the limited fields in each, there also won't be a cut.

Who is in the field for the Olympic golf events?

There are 32 nations being represented by the 120 golfers in Paris this summer, with the world rankings determining the fields that were set in June.

Even though technically the world’s top 15 from men’s golf were eligible, because a maximum of four men are able to compete on any team, some US players have missed out even though there are nine from the US who are high enough in the rankings.

As a result, the top four of those have made the team – Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, who won the gold medal in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry representing Ireland will be among the favourites, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick playing for Team GB, Viktor Hovland for Norway, Jon Rahm for Spain and Ludvig Aberg for Sweden.

In the women's field, Korda is joined on the US team by two-time Major winner Lila Vu and Rose Zhang.

The other team with three players, South Korea, will be represented by Jin Young Ko, Hyo Joo Kim and Amy Yang, who booked her place at the last minute thanks to her maiden Major title, which took her 15 places up the world rankings to fifth.

Celine Boutier will be the French hope alongside Perrine Delacour, while Charley Hull and Georgia Hall will play for Team GB.

MEN'S OLYMPICS GOLF FIELD

Argentina - Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti Australia - Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Jason Day, Min Woo Lee Austria - Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka Belgium - Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart

Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart Canada - Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

Corey Conners, Nick Taylor Chile - Cristobal Del Solar, Joaquin Niemann

Cristobal Del Solar, Joaquin Niemann China - Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan

Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan Chinese Taipei - CT Pan, Kevin Yu

CT Pan, Kevin Yu Colombia - Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages

Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages Denmark - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen Finland - Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen

Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen France - Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez Germany - Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid

Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid Great Britain and Ireland - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood India - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma Ireland - Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy Italy - Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi Japan - Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima Malaysia - Gavin Green

Gavin Green Mexico - Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz New Zealand - Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura Paraguay - Fabrizio Zanotti

Fabrizio Zanotti Poland - Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk Puerto Rico - Rafael Campos

Rafael Campos South Africa - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen South Korea - Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim

Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim Spain - Jon Rahm, David Puig

Jon Rahm, David Puig Sweden - Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren

Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren Switzerland - Joel Girrbach

- Joel Girrbach Thailand - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai United States - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

WOMEN'S OLYMPICS GOLF FIELD

Australia - Hannah Green, Minjee Lee

Hannah Green, Minjee Lee Austria - Emma Spitz

Emma Spitz Belgium - Manon De Roey

Manon De Roey Canada - Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp

Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp China - Ruoning Yin, Xiyu Lin

Ruoning Yin, Xiyu Lin Chinese Taipei - Peiyun Chien, Wei-Ling Hsu

Peiyun Chien, Wei-Ling Hsu Colombia - Mariajo Uribe

Mariajo Uribe Czech Republic - Klara Davidson Spilkova, Sara Kouskova

Klara Davidson Spilkova, Sara Kouskova Denmark - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Emily Kristine Pedersen, Nanna Koerstz Madsen Finland - Ursala Wikstrom, Noora Komulainen

Ursala Wikstrom, Noora Komulainen France - Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour

Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour Germany - Esther Henseleit, Alexandra Forsterling

Esther Henseleit, Alexandra Forsterling Great Britain and Ireland - Charley Hull, Georgia Hall

Charley Hull, Georgia Hall India - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Ireland - Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow

Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow Italy - Alessandra Fanali

Alessandra Fanali Japan - Yuka Saso, Miyu Yamashita

Yuka Saso, Miyu Yamashita Malaysia - Ashley Lau

Ashley Lau Mexico - Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi

Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi Netherlands - Anne van Dam, Dewi Weber

Anne van Dam, Dewi Weber New Zealand - Lydia Ko, Momoka Kobori

Lydia Ko, Momoka Kobori Norway - Celine Borge, Madelene Stavnar

Celine Borge, Madelene Stavnar Philippines - Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina

Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina Scotland - Gemma Dryburgh

Gemma Dryburgh Singapore - Shannon Tan

Shannon Tan Slovenia - Ana Belac

Ana Belac South Africa - Ashleigh Buhai, Paula Reto

Ashleigh Buhai, Paula Reto South Korea - Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang, Hyo Joo Kim

Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang, Hyo Joo Kim Spain - Carlota Ciganda, Azahara Munoz

Carlota Ciganda, Azahara Munoz Sweden - Maja Stark, Linn Grant

Maja Stark, Linn Grant Switzerland - Albane Valenzuela, Morgane Metraux

Albane Valenzuela, Morgane Metraux Thailand - Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit United States - Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang

Olympic golf venue - Le Golf National

The famed Le Golf National will forever be linked with the 2018 Ryder Cup when Thomas Bjorn's Europe dismantled America in a comprehensive 17.5-10.5 home victory.

Also referred to as 'Paris National', the course is no stranger to hosting prestigious events it's also in the spotlight annually for the oldest national open in continental Europe, the Open de France.

There are actually three courses at Le Golf National - two 18-hole courses and one nine-hole course, but the biggest tournaments, including the Olympics, are reserved for L'Albatros, a course designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge, in consultation with Pierre Thevenin.

L'Albatros is regarded as one of the best courses in France, and one of the toughest, and is well known for the huge expanses of water throughout, as well as a relative lack of trees. Whoever wins the gold medal will have earned it.

How to watch Olympic golf on TV

There will be comprehensive Olympic golf coverage both in the United States and UK, so it should not be too hard to watch all the action at le Golf National.

In the USA:

The Olympic golf tournaments will be broadcast live on Golf Channel in the United States and be streamed on Peacock and NBC's Olympic platforms and app.

Both the men's and women's tournaments will be broadcast live, with both starting at 3am Eastern Time and both concluding at around 12:30pm Eastern Time.

In the UK:

BBC Sport will be all over the Paris Olympics, with extensive daily TV coverage and also digital coverage on the iPlayer, website and app.

It's also available on Discovery+ and on TV through subscription channel Eurosport.