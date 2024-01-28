Nelly Korda Wins Thrilling LPGA Drive On Championship
Nelly Korda defeated Lydia Ko in a tense playoff, with an eagle-birdie finish in regulation play the catalyst to her victory
Going into the final day of the LPGA Drive On Championship, it seemed that it was going to be a Nelly Korda procession, with the Major winner beginning the final day four shots clear of Lydia Ko, Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue.
However, winning is never easy and, just seven holes into the final round, Korda found herself in a share of the lead with good friend and fellow countrywoman, Khang, with Khang three-under and Korda one-over through the first seven holes.
Despite the birdies, there were some scrappy moments littered with class. Korda, for example, was forced to save par at the eighth from a horrid lie from the wasteland. What's more, Korda had to produce yet more clutch moments in the early portion of the back nine to keep her lead intact.
The title was still in Korda's hands but, with names like Khang and Ko chasing her down, the cracks were starting to show. That was shown at the 14th and 15th, as the Major winner made bogey and double-bogey to drop back into the logjam at nine-under.
That poor run was cemented further, especially when Ko stuck her second shot at the 17th to six inches for an unlikely eagle and a three shot lead which many thought was enough for the win.
With the title destined to be Ko's, Korda would need perfection to force a playoff and, in typical Korda style, she wouldn't give in! Hitting two classy shots on the 17th, she holed an incredible eagle putt, with the American backing it up with an astonishing approach at the 18th which nearly found the bottom of the cup! As it finished within gimme range, we headed for a playoff with two of the world's best!
At the first playoff hole, it seemed that Korda had the advantage after the approach shots, especially when Ko pulled her shot left and towards the grandstand. Ko, though, is exceptional around the greens and, after putting her chip to a few feet, Korda couldn't hole her birdie putt to win. This meant we headed back to the 18th for yet another playoff hole!
In the second playoff hole, both found the green and, following average putts, it seemed we were destined for a third playoff hole. However, Ko's par putt was under read and missed on the low side, which gave the opportunity for Korda to claim a ninth LPGA Tour win and her first in 14 months.
Taking the putter back, her putt never looked anywhere else and, as it dropped, the title was Korda's, with the victory her first since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship in November.
