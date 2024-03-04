Jordan Gumberg What's In The Bag?

Jordan Gumberg went into the week of the 2024 SDC Championship ranked at 669th in the world and came out of it as a DP World Tour winner with full playing rights for the best part of the next three years. His playoff victory could be the kickstart to his career, so let's take a look at the tools he used to win...

Driver

What Driver Does Jordan Gumberg Use?

Gumberg is still using last season's Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S Driver in a 9-degree head, not transitioning as of yet into the Paradym Ai Smoke series. The Triple Diamond S is a tour-only offering with slightly different shaping and spin characteristics to the standard triple diamond.

Gumberg uses a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65-TX shaft in his driver.

Fairway Wood

What Fairway Wood Does Jordan Gumberg Use?

Here, Gumberg has moved into the current season's model, opting for the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max 3 wood in 15 degrees. We loved the Max head in testing for its high ball speeds and forgiveness, definitely putting it amongst the best fairway woods of 2024.

Gumberg uses a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75-TX shaft in his 3 wood.

Utility Iron

What Utility Iron Does Jordan Gumberg Use?

Jordan Gumberg bridges the gap between fairway Wood and hybrid with one of the best utility irons on the market, the Titleist U505. This is an exceptionally forgiving iron that provides the versatility to launch high when required, but also knock trajectory down as desired.

He has his utility iron fitted with a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95-X HB shaft.

Irons

What Irons Does Jordan Gumberg Use?

Like so many at the top level now, Gumberg opts for a combo set of irons. He chooses the Callaway Apex CBs in his 4, 5, and 6 irons before moving to the Callaway Apex MBs from 7-10 iron.

We loved the whole Apex series from Callaway in testing, placing them comfortably among the best irons on the market, noting how easily they could be blended between models due to their cohesive looks.

Gumberg has these fitted with the ever-popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges

What Wedges Does Jordan Gumberg Use?

Gumberg trusts Bob Vokey with his short game, opting for two Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges (50-12F and 54-10S) and a further Vokey Wedgeworks prototype 60-T grind with 9 degrees of bounce.

Undoubtedly some of the best wedges in golf, Gumberg appears to have these fitted once again with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Putter

What Putter Does Jordan Gumberg Use?

Gumberg putted impressively over the closing stretch, particularly when sinking a 25-foot winning putt in the playoff. He did so with a broom handle version of the Odyssey 2-Ball Ten putter.

Jordan Gumberg WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S, 9˚ with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65-TX shaft

3 wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max, 15˚ with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75-TX shaft.

Utility Iron: Titleist U505 (2 iron) with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95-X HB shaft.

Irons: Callaway Apex CB (4-6), Callaway Apex MB (7-10) with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50-12F and 54-10S) and Vokey Wedgeworks (60-9T) all with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten (Broom Handle).