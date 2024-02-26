SDC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The International Swing phase of the DP World Tour season concludes with two tournaments in South Africa, beginning with the SDC Championship. The event marks the circuit's first visit to the country since December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship, which was won by LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester.

While the DP World Tour offers a record $148.5m over the course of the season, this week’s tournament has one of the smaller prize funds, at $1.5m, which is $1m less than each of the previous four tournaments.

At last week’s Magical Kenya Open, Darius van Driel claimed his maiden DP World Tour title and first prize of $425,000. However, this week’s victor will have to settle for $255,000.

This week’s purse is also far smaller than the prize fund on offer at the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic, where the winner will claim $1.62m – more than the entire fund available in South Africa. Even that can’t get close to the $25m available at LIV Golf Jeddah, though, of which $4m will head to the winner.

This year’s DP World Tour offers additional financial incentives. For example, the winner of the International Swing phase will earn a $200,000 bonus, while he will also earn entry into the next Rolex Series event, July’s $9m Genesis Scottish Open, as well as each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season.

There are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer as well as world ranking points – something LIV Golf can’t offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the SDC Championship.

SDC Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $165,000 3rd $94,500 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16.050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,800 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11,550 35th $11,000 36th $10,650 37th $10,350 38th $10,050 39th $9,750 40th $9,450 41st $9,150 42nd $9,000 43rd $8,850 44th $8,250 45th $7,950 46th $7,650 47th $7,350 48th $7,050 49th $6,750 50th $6,450 51st $6,150 52nd $5,850 53rd $5,500 54th $5,250 55th $5,150 56th $4,950 57th $4,800 58th $4,650 59th $4,500 60th $4,350 61st $4,200 62nd $4,050 63rd $3,900 64th $3,750 65th $3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th $3,000 70th $2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The SDC Championship?

Adri Arnaus finished runner-up in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Matthew Baldwin cruised to his maiden DP World Tour title at the event helped by a final round of 68, and he defends it at the same venue, St Francis Links. Spaniard Adri Arnaus, who finished seven shots behind Baldwin at last year’s inaugural event, also plays.

Recent winners on the DP World Tour in the field include Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino and local hero Dylan Frittelli, who won the Bahrain Championship.

Another player in the field who the hopes of many locals will rest with is four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence. He is joined by another South African who will be hoping that playing in his homeland inspires victory, two-time DP World Tour winner Okie Strydom.

Other players with wins on the circuit playing this week include Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui and Richie Ramsay.

Elsewhere, Andrew "Beef" Johnston makes his first appearance since withdrawing from December's AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Where Is The SDC Championship? The SDC Championship returns to St Francis Links in Eastern Cape. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and was voted South Africa’s best new course in 2007. It has plenty of water and fairways on rugged sandy terrain.