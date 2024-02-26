SDC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Matthew Baldwin defends his title as the DP World Tour heads to South Africa for the first of two events in the country
The International Swing phase of the DP World Tour season concludes with two tournaments in South Africa, beginning with the SDC Championship. The event marks the circuit's first visit to the country since December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship, which was won by LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester.
While the DP World Tour offers a record $148.5m over the course of the season, this week’s tournament has one of the smaller prize funds, at $1.5m, which is $1m less than each of the previous four tournaments.
At last week’s Magical Kenya Open, Darius van Driel claimed his maiden DP World Tour title and first prize of $425,000. However, this week’s victor will have to settle for $255,000.
This week’s purse is also far smaller than the prize fund on offer at the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic, where the winner will claim $1.62m – more than the entire fund available in South Africa. Even that can’t get close to the $25m available at LIV Golf Jeddah, though, of which $4m will head to the winner.
This year’s DP World Tour offers additional financial incentives. For example, the winner of the International Swing phase will earn a $200,000 bonus, while he will also earn entry into the next Rolex Series event, July’s $9m Genesis Scottish Open, as well as each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season.
There are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer as well as world ranking points – something LIV Golf can’t offer.
Below is the prize money payout for the SDC Championship.
SDC Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$255,000
|2nd
|$165,000
|3rd
|$94,500
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16.050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,800
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11,550
|35th
|$11,000
|36th
|$10,650
|37th
|$10,350
|38th
|$10,050
|39th
|$9,750
|40th
|$9,450
|41st
|$9,150
|42nd
|$9,000
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,250
|45th
|$7,950
|46th
|$7,650
|47th
|$7,350
|48th
|$7,050
|49th
|$6,750
|50th
|$6,450
|51st
|$6,150
|52nd
|$5,850
|53rd
|$5,500
|54th
|$5,250
|55th
|$5,150
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,800
|58th
|$4,650
|59th
|$4,500
|60th
|$4,350
|61st
|$4,200
|62nd
|$4,050
|63rd
|$3,900
|64th
|$3,750
|65th
|$3,600
|66th
|$3,450
|67th
|$3,300
|68th
|$3,150
|69th
|$3,000
|70th
|$2,850
Who Are The Star Names In The SDC Championship?
In 2023, Matthew Baldwin cruised to his maiden DP World Tour title at the event helped by a final round of 68, and he defends it at the same venue, St Francis Links. Spaniard Adri Arnaus, who finished seven shots behind Baldwin at last year’s inaugural event, also plays.
Recent winners on the DP World Tour in the field include Qatar Masters champion Rikuya Hoshino and local hero Dylan Frittelli, who won the Bahrain Championship.
Another player in the field who the hopes of many locals will rest with is four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence. He is joined by another South African who will be hoping that playing in his homeland inspires victory, two-time DP World Tour winner Okie Strydom.
Other players with wins on the circuit playing this week include Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui and Richie Ramsay.
Elsewhere, Andrew "Beef" Johnston makes his first appearance since withdrawing from December's AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
Where Is The SDC Championship?
The SDC Championship returns to St Francis Links in Eastern Cape. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and was voted South Africa’s best new course in 2007. It has plenty of water and fairways on rugged sandy terrain.
What Is The Prize Money For The SDC Championship?
The prize fund for the SDC Championship is $1.5m. That’s the smallest payout of all the International Swing events of the DP World Tour season to date. The winner will earn $255,000, while the runner-up will take home $165,000.
