Luke Clanton Wins Ben Hogan Award

The World No.1 amateur's year just keeps getting better after edging out David Ford and Jackson Koivun for the prestigious Ben Hogan Award

Luke Clanton hits a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Luke Clanton, the world's No.1-ranked male amateur golfer, has been named the 2025 Ben Hogan Award winner.

The Florida State junior's year just keeps on getting better after he became the second player after Gordon Sargent to earn his PGA Tour card via the PGA Tour University Accelerated Program.

He becomes just the second Seminole in history to win the Ben Hogan Award after John Pak in 2021.

Clanton, from Hialeah, Florida, edged out North Carolina’s David Ford and Auburn’s Jackson Koivun for the title after winning four times on the collegiate circuit this season at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, Seminole Intercollegiate and the Watersound Invitational. He also shared runner-up honors at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

On the PGA Tour, Clanton has made 13 starts, including at the 2024 US Open, with two runner-up finishes coming at the John Deere Classic and RSM Classic last year. He was also 5th at the Wyndham Championship.

He made the cut at the Cognizant Classic in February to earn his final PGA Tour U Accelerated point and secure his card.

The current World No.106 is expected to make his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open next month.

Luke Clanton poses for a photo with his PGA Tour card

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the Ben Hogan award?

The Ben Hogan Award goes to the most outstanding amateur collegiate golfer in the US over the last 12 months.

An 'esteemed international selection committee', made up of over 30 leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf, vote during each stage of the process.

The award ceremony takes place at Colonial Country Club, in a black-tie evening, at the Fort Worth venue known as 'Hogan's Alley.'

Ben Hogan Award winners have won 70 PGA Tour titles and over $465 million in prize money through the years.

Past recipients are Ludvig Aberg (‘22, ‘23), Ricky Barnes (‘03), Patrick Cantlay (‘12), Matt Every (‘06), Rickie Fowler (‘08), Doug Ghim (‘18), Bill Haas (‘04), Viktor Hovland (‘19), Chris Kirk (‘07), Jackson Koivun (’24), Hunter Mahan (‘03), Maverick McNealy (‘17), Ryan Moore (‘05), John Pak (‘21), Jon Rahm (‘15, ‘16), Patrick Rodgers (‘14), Kyle Stanley (‘09), Nick Taylor (‘10), Sahith Theegala (‘20), D.J. Trahan (‘02), Peter Uihlein (‘11) and Chris Williams (‘13).

