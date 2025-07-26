LIV Golf Confirms New Venue For 2026 Season
After speculation that South Africa would be added to the LIV Golf League schedule, the circuit confirmed the news that Steyn City in Johannesburg will be the new venue
The LIV Golf League has started to confirm some of its venues for 2026, with Adelaide and the JCB Golf & Country Club returning to the calendar for next season.
Now, following numerous rumors, South Africa is to become the next country added to the circuit's worldwide calendar, as Steyn City in Johannesburg will be the League's next venture.
Announcing a multi-year commitment, the tournament will take place from 20th - 22nd March 2026.
It also means that LIV Golf will visit five continents in its 2026 schedule, expanding into Africa for the first time, with the South African quartet of Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, who make up Stinger GC, having their home event.
Back in January 2025, Golf Monthly spoke to Stinger GC's captain, Oosthuizen, in an exclusive interview, with the former Major winner explaining at the time that: "There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes and being put in (for an event in South Africa)."
He went on to add: "We are fighting hard to get it in but there needs to be a lot of things to align... We want to work together with everyone and get a team there as soon as possible.
"It’s a lot of things that need to happen before we can have a tournament, but it is one of our big goals to get everything there."
Now, six months on, it has been confirmed that the League will head to South Africa, with Oosthuizen stating: "It’s always special to compete at home, and I’m incredibly proud to bring LIV Golf to South Africa for the first time.
"For Branden, Charl, Dean and I to play in front of our fans, friends, and families will be an unforgettable experience.
"South African sports fans love their golf, and I am sure they will turn out in large numbers to support Stinger GC. South Africa has given so much to us, and now we get to give something back."
Previously, Steyn City held the Steyn City Championship on the DP World Tour, a one-off event that was won by Shaun Norris in 2022. Carding a 25-under total, he beat Burmester by three strokes, with the par 72 layout measuring a whopping 7,716 yards.
Along with that championship, it also held the Jonsson Workwear Open in 2023, which was won by Germany's Nick Bachem. Producing a 24-under total, he won by four strokes from Hennie du Plessis and Zander Lombard.
As of writing, it's unclear as to what the full LIV Golf schedule will look like for 2026, or if indeed more tournaments will be added.
What we do know is that LIV Golf Adelaide will take place 13 - 15th February, while the UK event will take place 24 - 26th July.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
