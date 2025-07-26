LIV Golf Confirms New Venue For 2026 Season

The LIV Golf League has started to confirm some of its venues for 2026, with Adelaide and the JCB Golf & Country Club returning to the calendar for next season.

Now, following numerous rumors, South Africa is to become the next country added to the circuit's worldwide calendar, as Steyn City in Johannesburg will be the League's next venture.

Announcing a multi-year commitment, the tournament will take place from 20th - 22nd March 2026.

It also means that LIV Golf will visit five continents in its 2026 schedule, expanding into Africa for the first time, with the South African quartet of Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, who make up Stinger GC, having their home event.

Back in January 2025, Golf Monthly spoke to Stinger GC's captain, Oosthuizen, in an exclusive interview, with the former Major winner explaining at the time that: "There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes and being put in (for an event in South Africa)."

He went on to add: "We are fighting hard to get it in but there needs to be a lot of things to align... We want to work together with everyone and get a team there as soon as possible.

"It’s a lot of things that need to happen before we can have a tournament, but it is one of our big goals to get everything there."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, six months on, it has been confirmed that the League will head to South Africa, with Oosthuizen stating: "It’s always special to compete at home, and I’m incredibly proud to bring LIV Golf to South Africa for the first time.

"For Branden, Charl, Dean and I to play in front of our fans, friends, and families will be an unforgettable experience.

"South African sports fans love their golf, and I am sure they will turn out in large numbers to support Stinger GC. South Africa has given so much to us, and now we get to give something back."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Steyn City held the Steyn City Championship on the DP World Tour, a one-off event that was won by Shaun Norris in 2022. Carding a 25-under total, he beat Burmester by three strokes, with the par 72 layout measuring a whopping 7,716 yards.

Along with that championship, it also held the Jonsson Workwear Open in 2023, which was won by Germany's Nick Bachem. Producing a 24-under total, he won by four strokes from Hennie du Plessis and Zander Lombard.

As of writing, it's unclear as to what the full LIV Golf schedule will look like for 2026, or if indeed more tournaments will be added.

What we do know is that LIV Golf Adelaide will take place 13 - 15th February, while the UK event will take place 24 - 26th July.