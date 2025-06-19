Sergio Garcia Faces Anxious LIV Golf Dallas With Open Championship Spot On The Line

The upcoming LIV Golf event in Dallas will feature a battle for one place in the Open Championship, with Sergio Garcia hoping to cling on to earn a tee time at Royal Portrush.

Garcia is currently the man in possession of the one direct place in the Open field from the LIV Golf League, as the leading player in the top five not already exempt.

The Spaniard sits in fourth in the individual LIV Golf standings, with Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm above him all qualified already.

That final spot in the Open is confirmed after LIV Golf Dallas, where Garcia faces a battle for that place from Lucas Herbert and Sebastian Munoz in fifth and sixth as it stands but just 6.10 and 8.61 points behind.

So after seeing his run of 25 straight US Opens ended this year, he'll be keen to get back into The Open.

Fireballs captain Garcia started the season brilliantly, even picking up a win in Hong Kong and a third place in Miami - but since then he's failed to score a point.

Australian Herbert didn't score last time out either, but a second and T13 saw him close the gap, while Munoz has been a solid if unspectacular scorer throughout.

So Garcia will be desperate to score points in Dallas as he looks to get back into the Open following two years of missing out - and a top 10 would make it pretty difficult for his nearest challengers to catch him.

Should Garcia finish outside the top 24 again though, and therefore fail to register a point, Herbert would then require a solo 12th or better and Munoz a solo 10th or better to overhaul him.

Either way it'll be a nervy time for Garcia in particular if he''s not playing well, and with 40, 30 and 24 points on offer for a top three finish then competition for that Open spot could come from even further down the standings.

The 153rd Open is just over the horizon 👀#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/z8PCiERtwJJune 18, 2025

If Garcia doesn't get into The Open via the LIV Golf standings, he'll likely head back to Final Qualifying - as he has done for the last two years.

Garcia had played in 24 consecutive Open Championships before missing out due to playing in LIV Golf and just coming up short in qualifying.

Playing in both 2023 and 2024 as West Lancashire, Garcia just failed to make the field for Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon, but is determined to get to Portrush.

He entered the Asian Tour's International Series Macau event in March, but a missed three-foot putt on the last saw him miss out by a shot.

Garcia will now hope to play his way in at the LIV Golf Dallas event and avoid another nerve-jangling visit to Final Qualifying in his quest to get back to fighting for the Claret Jug.

It could also be a crucial week for Garcia's Ryder Cup hopes, as qualifying for The Open would give him a big chance to press his claims for Luke Donald to include him in his European team.

If he fails to make it to Portrush, playing in just two Majors this year would be a sizeable mark against him making it to Bethpage.