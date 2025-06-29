Sergio Garcia Bags LIV Golf's Open Championship Exemption Despite Difficult Run Of Form

Despite a frustrating week in Dallas which ended in a tie for 25th, Sergio Garcia secured the first-ever Open Championship exemption available to LIV golfers on Sunday.

Earlier this year, the R&A announced a new qualification system that provided an opportunity for one LIV golfer to earn entry into The 153rd Open Championship.

The leading player, not already exempt, in the top-five of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual standings following the final round of LIV Golf Dallas would be awarded a place at Royal Portrush.

Mark Darbon, chief executive at The R&A, said in a statement: "The Open is a global championship for the best men’s golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.

"We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.

Mark Darbon, the R&A's CEO (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July."

The beneficiary of the R&A's Major route turned out to be a man who has already played in 25 of golf's oldest championships and ended as runner-up twice. Garcia finished solo second in 2007 before ending T2nd at the 2014 Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of the qualification route Garcia took to make it into a 26th Open, it was not the week that he had envisaged as the former World No.2 finished just outside of the points at Maridoe Golf Club.

But, given the poor performances of those also in contention, it remained enough to secure the Spaniard's safe passage through.

Garcia sat in pole position prior to LIV Golf Dallas with 78 points, but there was a 13.14-point gap down to the next four players also chasing that lone Open Championship spot. As a result, there remained every chance that Garcia could be caught up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2017 Masters champion - who was fourth in the tour's Individual standings before play began in Texas - was perfectly aware he needed a decent week to seal the deal or he would have to rely on the misfortune of others to progress.

Rounds of 75 (+3), 74 (+2) and 70 (-2) left Garcia on three-over for the week and one place outside of the points. But, luckily for the Ryder Cup's all-time top point scorer, none of the chasing pack was able to finish high enough to concern him.

Lucas Herbert was closest to Garcia with 71.90 points leading into the event, but the Australian finished in a tie for 40th while looking for his first LIV victory.

Lucas Herbert was Garcia's closest challenger prior to LIV Golf Dallas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Torque GC pair of Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz were next in line, however, Ortiz also finished T40th while Munoz could only manage a tie for 16th when a top-seven result was required.

Despite missing out on an Open spot, Mexican Ortiz has enjoyed a very good season thus far, both in the LIV Golf League and away from it. His most noticeable performance came at Oakmont Country Club during the 2025 US Open, where he was in contention on the final day, finishing T4th.

He has enjoyed four top-10s on the 54-hole circuit this season, with three of those coming in the four events prior to Dallas.

Carlos Ortiz (Image credit: Getty Images)

While he didn't perform exactly as he'd have liked in Texas, Garcia's form in the first half of the LIV Golf season carried out the necessary legwork to pull the 45-year-old over the line anyway.

A win in Hong Kong did most of the heavy lifting while two more top-10s and a further finish inside the points supplemented his campaign nicely.

Garcia's play to this point has ultimately given him another chance at adding to his Major tally while possibly giving him one last excellent opportunity to show Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald what he remains capable of before Bethpage Black in September.