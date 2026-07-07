Open Championship Last-Chance Qualifier Field Confirmed As Notable Names Feature

Following on from Open Championship Final Qualifying, The R&A has confirmed the full field for its Last-Chance Qualifier at Royal Birkdale.

A total of 12 players will be present at the strokeplay event, which takes place the Monday of Open Championship week, with the action starting at 7.30am (BST) to determine the winner.

Among the notables names include PGA Tour and DP World Tour champions, with YouTube star Wesley Bryan and Aldrich Potgieter arguably the two biggest names.

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Open Championship Last-Chance Qualifier Field

Aldrich Potgieter

Matti Schmid

Matt Moloney (a)

Joe Dean

Sam Easterbrook (a)

Adri Arnaus

John Gough

Angel Hidalgo

Charles Huntzinger

Marcus Helligkilde

Andrew Wilson

Wesley Bryan

Bryan narrowly missed out on a playoff spot during Final Qualifying, with his putt at the 36th hole narrowly missing at West Lancashire.

Looking to earn his place in an Open Championship for the first time since 2017, Bryan is one of two PGA Tour winners listed in the field, which will have its draw confirmed on Saturday 11th July.

Another PGA Tour winner featuring is Potgieter, who won the Rocket Classic last year and has two Open Championship appearances under his belt (2022 and 2024).

The former Amateur Championship winner is one of the notable names of the 12, which also includes PGA Tour player Matti Schmid, who finished T4th at the PGA Championship in May.

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🚨⛳️💔 #JUST IN — YouTube Golf Star and PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan has failed to qualify for the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale. He missed out at a playoff by one stroke at West Lancashire following this bogey on the 18th hole. pic.twitter.com/FK1YyWwnl4June 30, 2026

Open de Espana winner, Angel Hidalgo is another name many will recognize, with the flamboyant Spaniard joined by fellow circuit players Joe Dean, Adri Arnaus and Marcus Helligkilde.

John Gough recently claimed victory on the HotelPlanner Tour, and was another name to narrowly miss out on a playoff at Final Qualifying, finishing one back of Antoine Rozner at Royal Cinque Ports.

It's not just professionals competing either, as Matt Moloney and Sam Easterbrook are the lone amateurs in the 12-man field.

Easterbrook came within inches of securing an Open spot at West Lancs last week, with the Englishman losing out in a 3-for-1 playoff that included Dean, and was won by Matt Jordan.