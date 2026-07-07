Is It Time For The Scottish Open To Find A New Home?

All good things must come to an end. And while the Renaissance Club in East Lothian has been a superb host venue for the Genesis Scottish Open, it will have held the event 12 years in a row by the time the existing deal with the DP World Tour expires in 2030.

It's an incredible run, and one that has already produced plenty of memorable moments, with more sure to come.

Few will ever forget that fizzing Rory McIlroy 2-iron into 18 and the resultant birdie putt that fell to deny Robert MacIntyre a dream home victory in 2023 after his own heroics on Renaissance’s tough finishing hole.

The Northern Irishman described it as the best shot he hit that year and when all is said and done, it could well rank among the best of his career.

The following year, MacIntyre returned and went one better, eclipsing Adam Scott by a shot to fulfil a dream of winning his home open. Another moment that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

Last year, Chris Gotterup denied Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge for a surprise victory, while two-time Major champion Xander Schauffele also has his name engraved on the trophy.

For a tournament that had struggled to find a new home after it was taken away from Loch Lomond, Renaissance restored the Scottish Open to its former glory.

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But is it time for a change?

Home of Golf has more to offer

For a country so small, there is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to golf in Scotland, and it might be nice to let other courses – outside of the Open venues – have their time to shine.

Castle Stuart, Royal Aberdeen, Gullane, and Dundonald plugged the nine-year gap between Loch Lomond and Renaissance, so could there be an argument to give one of them a more extended run?

Royal Aberdeen hosted the Scottish Open in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Aberdeen in the north east of the country is ranked as one of the best courses in Scotland but only got one stab at hosting. A return there would showcase some of the best golf the nation has to offer and would suitably prepare players for The Open the following week.

It would also be amazing to have a course like North Berwick showcased on TV. Not far from Renaissance, it is always a hit during Scottish Open week, with a host of players each year making the short journey over to sample its quirky holes and mesmerising green complexes when they have some evening downtime.

However, given the ever-expanding nature of global golf, there is nothing like the space on property to make this a feasible option.

What about somewhere like Kingsbarns? It already plays a part in the much-loved Dunhill Links Championship each year, but it is more than good enough to stand on its own.

With its Open future still uncertain, perhaps Turnberry could return to the fold with a stint hosting the Scottish Open. R&A chief Mark Darbon has previously spoken of the logistical challenges of hosting an Open at the iconic Ayrshire links, so maybe it would be well suited to taking on a tournament that is slightly smaller in stature.

Turnberry hasn't hosted The Open since 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether the R&A would allow that, and whether Turnberry owner, President Donald Trump, would agree to it, are other matters entirely.

Elsewhere, a return inland would feel like a step backwards, but if that was to happen in the future, Gleneagles has already shown it has the infrastructure to cope with the demands a huge sporting event brings.

And what about Dumbarnie? Located not far from St Andrews, this recently developed gem is not too dissimilar to Renaissance in what it offers: links conditions, stunning visuals and a challenge that isn’t going to make or break a player’s game before The Open.

On paper, it has everything a tournament like this could want, and it would be a superb option to pick up the mantle if the DP World Tour opts to make a change when the time comes.

Be careful what you wish for

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The grass isn’t always greener, and for all that you can have too much of a good thing, there is a lot going for Renaissance.

For one, and perhaps most importantly, the players seem to like it. The fields go from strength to strength each year, with a host of the top-ranked players back for this week’s tournament as they prepare for the final men’s Major of the year at Royal Birkdale.

It gives the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and co a chance to re-familiarise themselves with links-style turf and links-style conditions while competing for a title that holds plenty of significance on its own.

It is also set up each year to ask enough questions of the players to get them sharp, but not too many as to leave them with their confidence shot ahead of the battle for the Claret Jug.

Fairways are typically generous and the rough is fairly benign in most spots, meaning players can swing freely and enjoy the test, rather than leave feeling battered and bruised.

Renaissance is situated on a pretty large plot of land and is surrounded by golf, with Archerfield next door and Muirfield just down the road, making it a logistical dream for tournament organisers.

So, while it might not be everyone’s cup of tea – nothing ever is these days – Renaissance has established itself as a brilliant home of the Scottish Open, a venue that ticks pretty much every box it needs to tick.

There is, therefore, risk on both sides.

Does the DP World Tour extend the deal with Renaissance beyond 2030 and potentially saturate what was a good thing, or is the decision taken to relocate and risk moving on from what has already proven a successful formula for something worse?

Let us know your view in the comments section below.