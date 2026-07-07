Tony Finau Among Flurry Of Withdrawals From Genesis Scottish Open

Tony Finau has joined the growing list of players to withdraw from this week’s Genesis Scottish Open on the DP World Tour.

The withdrawal of the six-time PGA Tour winner and two-time Ryder Cupper from the event at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian was announced on Monday of the tournament week.

Other players who have pulled out are Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas and Taylor Pendrith.

Finau was one of six players to remove themselves from the field for the co-sanctioned event on Monday.

He is not in the field for The Open at Royal Birkdale, and his decision not to tee it up this week means he has failed to qualify for the game’s oldest championship for the first time since 2014.

The 36-year-old has endured something of an indifferent season on the PGA Tour. He has made 14 of 19 cuts but has just one top-10 finish to show for it – a T6 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May.

He currently sits down in 79th in the FedEx Cup standings and has slipped outside the top 100 in the world rankings.

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Genesis Scottish Open field changes

Friday, July 3

Jhonattan Vegas WD / Michael Brennan IN

Taylor Pendrith WD /Adrien Dumont de Chassart IN

Adrien Dumont de Chassart WD / Rico Hoey IN

Jhonattan Vegas WD / Michael Brennan IN Taylor Pendrith WD /Adrien Dumont de Chassart IN Adrien Dumont de Chassart WD / Rico Hoey IN Saturday, July 4

Keith Mitchell WD / William Mouw IN

Rico Hoey WD / Max McGreevy IN

Keith Mitchell WD / William Mouw IN Rico Hoey WD / Max McGreevy IN Sunday, July 5

Michael Hollick IN (Winner of BMW International Open)

Oliver Lindell IN

William Mouw WD / Austin Eckroat IN

Michael Hollick IN (Winner of BMW International Open) Oliver Lindell IN William Mouw WD / Austin Eckroat IN Monday, July 6

Tony Finau WD / Brice Garnett IN

Brice Garnett WD / Chandler Phillips IN

Chandler Phillips WD

Zecheng Dou WD

Chad Ramey WD

Jimmy Stanger WD

Karl Vilips IN

Scheffler and McIlroy headline in Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of the best players in the world are in town for the Scottish Open. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Rory McIlroy headline a star-studded field for what has become one of the most popular stops on the calendar.

The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Xander Schauffele are also in East Lothian this week as anticipation ramps up ahead of the final men’s Major of 2026.

Chris Gotterup edged out Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge to claim a surprise Scottish Open victory 12 months ago, with the American back to defend his title on the back of a win at the John Deere Classic.

McIlroy hasn’t been in action since the US Open as he looks to make it a summer to remember, while Scheffler will be eager to find top form ahead of his Open defence at Birkdale.

Another notable name in the field is Jon Rahm, who will be desperate to put himself in a good spot for the final Major of the year after a disappointing missed cut at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Alongside Tyrrell Hatton, David Puig, Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, and Victor Perez, the Spaniard is one of seven LIV Golf players teeing it up in Scotland.