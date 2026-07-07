Tony Finau Among Flurry Of Withdrawals From Genesis Scottish Open
A host of players have pulled out of this week's Rolex Series event at the Renaissance Club
Tony Finau has joined the growing list of players to withdraw from this week’s Genesis Scottish Open on the DP World Tour.
The withdrawal of the six-time PGA Tour winner and two-time Ryder Cupper from the event at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian was announced on Monday of the tournament week.
Other players who have pulled out are Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas and Taylor Pendrith.
Finau was one of six players to remove themselves from the field for the co-sanctioned event on Monday.
He is not in the field for The Open at Royal Birkdale, and his decision not to tee it up this week means he has failed to qualify for the game’s oldest championship for the first time since 2014.
The 36-year-old has endured something of an indifferent season on the PGA Tour. He has made 14 of 19 cuts but has just one top-10 finish to show for it – a T6 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May.
He currently sits down in 79th in the FedEx Cup standings and has slipped outside the top 100 in the world rankings.
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Genesis Scottish Open field changes
- Friday, July 3
Jhonattan Vegas WD / Michael Brennan IN
Taylor Pendrith WD /Adrien Dumont de Chassart IN
Adrien Dumont de Chassart WD / Rico Hoey IN
- Saturday, July 4
Keith Mitchell WD / William Mouw IN
Rico Hoey WD / Max McGreevy IN
- Sunday, July 5
Michael Hollick IN (Winner of BMW International Open)
Oliver Lindell IN
William Mouw WD / Austin Eckroat IN
- Monday, July 6
Tony Finau WD / Brice Garnett IN
Brice Garnett WD / Chandler Phillips IN
Chandler Phillips WD
Zecheng Dou WD
Chad Ramey WD
Jimmy Stanger WD
Karl Vilips IN
A number of the best players in the world are in town for the Scottish Open. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Rory McIlroy headline a star-studded field for what has become one of the most popular stops on the calendar.
The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Xander Schauffele are also in East Lothian this week as anticipation ramps up ahead of the final men’s Major of 2026.
Chris Gotterup edged out Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge to claim a surprise Scottish Open victory 12 months ago, with the American back to defend his title on the back of a win at the John Deere Classic.
McIlroy hasn’t been in action since the US Open as he looks to make it a summer to remember, while Scheffler will be eager to find top form ahead of his Open defence at Birkdale.
Another notable name in the field is Jon Rahm, who will be desperate to put himself in a good spot for the final Major of the year after a disappointing missed cut at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.
Alongside Tyrrell Hatton, David Puig, Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, and Victor Perez, the Spaniard is one of seven LIV Golf players teeing it up in Scotland.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
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