Brad Dalke WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The YouTube Star Use?

Brad Dalke enjoyed a fine amateur career, which included a victory at the Junior PGA Championship, a team win at the 2017 NCAA Championship, as well as a runner-up finish at the 2016 US Amateur.

Although he produced many successes, he is known for his YouTube golf, where the American possesses over 400,000 subscribers on the platform, as well as many more through social media.

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Many know him through YouTube but, at the BMW International Open on the DP World Tour, Dalke finds himself just two strokes back at the halfway stage, only getting into the tournament via a sponsor's exemption.

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A Callaway staffer, Dalke uses a full bag of the brand's golf clubs, with his set-up changing depending on course conditions.

According to Inside Tour Golf, the American opted not to use any fairway woods during the event in Germany, instead using utility irons.

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At the top order of the bag, he uses the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver, which is set at 10.5° and has a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft.

If he were using fairway woods, Dalke has the Quantum Triple Diamond 3-wood and Apex UW. The 3-wood is set at 15° and has the Ventus Blue 7X shaft, while the Apex UW is 21° and has a Ventus Blue 9 X shaft.

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Instead, Dalke has utility irons, and these are the Callaway X Forged UT in a 16° configuration, while he also has an Apex CB 3-iron in a 20° loft.

Shaft-wise, the X Forged UT possesses a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 9 TX shaft, while the 3-iron has a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100.

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Moving to the irons, where Dalke continues with the Callaway Apex CB. These are from 4-iron to 9-iron and have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts in them.

In the scoring section of the bag, he uses four Callaway Opus SP wedges, which are among the best wedges money can buy.

Loft-wise, Dalke has a 46°, 52°, 56° and 60° in a raw finish. Like many players, he uses True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, due to the fact they produce more control and feel.

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The final club in the bag of Dalke's is his putter, which is an Odyssey Ai-Dual Square 2 Square Max 1/2 Ball, a zero-torque model that has been in the bag since the start of the year.

Golf ball-wise, we believe Dalke uses the Bridgestone Tour B X, one of the best premium golf balls on the market, which is also used by the likes of Jason Day and Chris Gotterup.

Brad Dalke WITB: Full Specs