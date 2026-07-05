John Deere Classic Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn At TPC Deere Run?

TPC Deere Run has once again shown itself to be an aviary with the sheer number of birdies and eagles on display this week.

Four players have shot a 63 already through three rounds with the John Deere Classic maintaining its reputation as one of the fastest-paced tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Lucas Glover and Lee Hodges have the lowest score through 54 holes (16-under), but the leaderboard is extremely tight and another low score will certainly be needed to fly off with the title.

And the prize for maintaining this fast pace of scoring is even better than last year when an $8.4 million prize purse was up for grabs in Silvis, Illinois and Brian Campbell won.

In 2026, the John Deere Classic is putting up an impressive $8.8 million tournament purse, with almost $1.6 million going the way of the champion.

The runner-up is set to bank just under $1 million - which is one heck of a consolation prize by the way - and everyone who finishes inside the top-21 has a great chance of walking away with at least $100,000.

This week might not feature the kind of money that was on the line at the recent US Open or indeed in the British Isles when links golf comes to the party later this month, but it's certainly nothing to be sniffed at and is quite the incentive still.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 John Deere Classic based on 75 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN