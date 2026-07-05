John Deere Classic Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn At TPC Deere Run?

The tournament purse at the John Deere Classic has increased by $400,000 for 2026 - here's how much each player stands to earn at TPC Deere Run...

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Brian Campbell poses with the John Deere Classic trophy after winning in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

TPC Deere Run has once again shown itself to be an aviary with the sheer number of birdies and eagles on display this week.

Four players have shot a 63 already through three rounds with the John Deere Classic maintaining its reputation as one of the fastest-paced tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Lucas Glover and Lee Hodges have the lowest score through 54 holes (16-under), but the leaderboard is extremely tight and another low score will certainly be needed to fly off with the title.

And the prize for maintaining this fast pace of scoring is even better than last year when an $8.4 million prize purse was up for grabs in Silvis, Illinois and Brian Campbell won.

In 2026, the John Deere Classic is putting up an impressive $8.8 million tournament purse, with almost $1.6 million going the way of the champion.

The runner-up is set to bank just under $1 million - which is one heck of a consolation prize by the way - and everyone who finishes inside the top-21 has a great chance of walking away with at least $100,000.

This week might not feature the kind of money that was on the line at the recent US Open or indeed in the British Isles when links golf comes to the party later this month, but it's certainly nothing to be sniffed at and is quite the incentive still.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 John Deere Classic based on 75 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,584,000

2nd

$959,200

3rd

$607,200

4th

$431,200

5th

$360,800

6th

$319,000

7th

$275,000

8th

$271,875

9th

$257,400

10th

$239,800

11th

$222,200

12th

$204,600

13th

$187,000

14th

$169,400

15th

$160,600

16th

$151,800

17th

$143,000

18th

$134,200

19th

$125,400

20th

$116,600

21st

$107,800

22nd

$99,000

23rd

$91,960

24th

$84,920

25th

$77,880

26th

$70,840

27th

$68,200

28th

$65,560

29th

$62,920

30th

$60,280

31st

$57,640

32nd

$55,000

33rd

$52,360

34th

$50,160

35th

$47,960

36th

$45,760

37th

$43,560

38th

$41,800

39th

$40,040

40th

$38,280

41st

$36,520

42nd

$34,760

43rd

$33,000

44th

$31,240

45th

$29,480

46th

$27,720

47th

$25,960

48th

$24,552

49th

$23,320

50th

$22,616

51st

$22,088

52nd

$21,560

53rd

$21,208

54th

$20,856

55th

$20,680

56th

$20,504

57th

$20,328

58th

$20,152

59th

$19,976

60th

$19,800

61st

$19,624

62nd

$19,448

63rd

$19,272

64th

$19,096

65th

$18,920

66th

$18,744

67th

$18,568

68th

$18,392

69th

$18,216

70th

$18,040

71st

$17,864

72nd

$17,688

73rd

$17,512

74th

$17,336

75th

$17,160

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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