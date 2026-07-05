John Deere Classic Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn At TPC Deere Run?
The tournament purse at the John Deere Classic has increased by $400,000 for 2026 - here's how much each player stands to earn at TPC Deere Run...
TPC Deere Run has once again shown itself to be an aviary with the sheer number of birdies and eagles on display this week.
Four players have shot a 63 already through three rounds with the John Deere Classic maintaining its reputation as one of the fastest-paced tournaments on the PGA Tour.
Lucas Glover and Lee Hodges have the lowest score through 54 holes (16-under), but the leaderboard is extremely tight and another low score will certainly be needed to fly off with the title.
And the prize for maintaining this fast pace of scoring is even better than last year when an $8.4 million prize purse was up for grabs in Silvis, Illinois and Brian Campbell won.
In 2026, the John Deere Classic is putting up an impressive $8.8 million tournament purse, with almost $1.6 million going the way of the champion.
The runner-up is set to bank just under $1 million - which is one heck of a consolation prize by the way - and everyone who finishes inside the top-21 has a great chance of walking away with at least $100,000.
This week might not feature the kind of money that was on the line at the recent US Open or indeed in the British Isles when links golf comes to the party later this month, but it's certainly nothing to be sniffed at and is quite the incentive still.
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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 John Deere Classic based on 75 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,584,000
2nd
$959,200
3rd
$607,200
4th
$431,200
5th
$360,800
6th
$319,000
7th
$275,000
8th
$271,875
9th
$257,400
10th
$239,800
11th
$222,200
12th
$204,600
13th
$187,000
14th
$169,400
15th
$160,600
16th
$151,800
17th
$143,000
18th
$134,200
19th
$125,400
20th
$116,600
21st
$107,800
22nd
$99,000
23rd
$91,960
24th
$84,920
25th
$77,880
26th
$70,840
27th
$68,200
28th
$65,560
29th
$62,920
30th
$60,280
31st
$57,640
32nd
$55,000
33rd
$52,360
34th
$50,160
35th
$47,960
36th
$45,760
37th
$43,560
38th
$41,800
39th
$40,040
40th
$38,280
41st
$36,520
42nd
$34,760
43rd
$33,000
44th
$31,240
45th
$29,480
46th
$27,720
47th
$25,960
48th
$24,552
49th
$23,320
50th
$22,616
51st
$22,088
52nd
$21,560
53rd
$21,208
54th
$20,856
55th
$20,680
56th
$20,504
57th
$20,328
58th
$20,152
59th
$19,976
60th
$19,800
61st
$19,624
62nd
$19,448
63rd
$19,272
64th
$19,096
65th
$18,920
66th
$18,744
67th
$18,568
68th
$18,392
69th
$18,216
70th
$18,040
71st
$17,864
72nd
$17,688
73rd
$17,512
74th
$17,336
75th
$17,160
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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