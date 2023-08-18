Allisen Corpuz What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of 2023 U.S. Women's Open Champion Allisen Corpuz
Rank outsider Allisen Corpuz stunned the world of women’s golf when she blew away a high class field to win the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach in what was the first victory of her career. What a way to get your first W! Let’s take a look at the clubs she currently uses on Tour.
Allisen Corpuz WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Diamana GT 50 Stiff Shaft
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 Max (15.4, 18.6 degrees) with Ping Tour AD IZ-6 SR stiff shaft
Hybrids: Ping G410 (22 degrees) with Ping Alta CB 70 Slate stiff shaft
Irons: Ping i230 Irons 5-PW with Nippon Modus 105 stiff shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 54, 58 degrees) with Nippon Modus 105 stiff shafts.
Putter: Ping 2021 DS 72
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Driver
Ping G430 LST
Corpuz is one of the most accurate drivers on the LPGA Tour and is one of a number of Ping staff players to favor the G430 LST driver. Leona Maguire also has it in her bag, albeit with a different shaft. Corpuz uses a Diamana GT 50 stiff shaft which is clearly working for her as driving is one of the strongest parts of her game.
The G430 LST has a smaller profile head (440 cc) than other models in the G430 range which makes it a good fit for the higher skilled golfer with fast swing speeds. The LST is available in loft options of 9 and 10.5 degrees. The LST is designed to help golfers achieve a penetrating trajectory with accelerated ball speed and decreased spin and we were very impressed when we tested it.
- Read our full Ping G430 LST review
Fairway Wood
Ping G430 Max
Corpuz carries two fairway woods. Her Ping G430 Max three-wood is set at 15.4 degrees loft and she then has a five-wood set at 18.6 degrees in the same model. Both fairway woods have a Ping Tour AD IZ-g SR shaft.
We tested the G430 Max fairway wood early in 2023 and it really impressed us thanks to its exceptional forgiveness, consistently fast ball speeds and versatility from different lies.
- Read our full Ping G430 Max Fairway Wood Review
Hybrid
Ping G410
Corpuz carries a G410 four-hybrid (22 degrees) with a Ping Alta CB 70 Slate shaft. The G410 hybrid is a few years old but can go toe to toe with any of the best hybrids on the market. We featured it in our Editor’s Choice list for 2020 and also tested it against a utility iron with interesting results.
Irons
Ping i230
The Hawaii native plays the latest 2023 Ping i230 irons and has five-iron down to pitching wedge, all fitted with Nippon Modus 105 stiff shafts. Several Ping staff players still use older model irons but the i230 is undoubtedly one of the best irons from the brand.
The i230 is a reliable, versatile iron that can hit all the shots with a surprisingly high margin for error given its compact size. It produces a lively, stable feel with good distance and stopping power for competent players.
- Read our full Ping i230 Iron review
Wedges
Ping Glide 4.0
Corpuz carries three Ping Glide 4.0 wedges in her bag which is the same set up as Maja Stark, another Ping staff player. Corpuz has an evenly gapped set up of 50, 54 and 58 degree wedges, and like her irons they have Nippon Modus 3 shafts.
The Glide 4.0 features prominently in our list of the best wedges and we were very impressed with it during testing. They produced high levels of spin and were especially impressive out of the sand.
- Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge review
Putter
Ping DS-72
Corpuz conquered Pebble by using a Ping 2021 DS-72 putter to maximum effect. This putter is similar in shape to what you will find in the bag of Viktor Hovland. The 2021 line of putters has something for everyone and the popular DS-72 design is certainly one of the best Ping putters out there. We tested the 2022 version of this putter and gave it five stars due to its excellent feel and clear alignment lines.
- Read our full Ping PLD DS 72 Putter review
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Corpuz uses the new Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, a ball that needs very little introduction. In our testing of the latest version of the Pro V1 we were struck mainly by how impressively consistent it was in the long game. The Pro V1 ball has been hugely popular for a number of years but Titleist have been able to make some subtle improvements without sacrificing any of the things that make this ball the most used on tour.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 11 and 14, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
