Allisen Corpuz What’s In The Bag?

Rank outsider Allisen Corpuz stunned the world of women’s golf when she blew away a high class field to win the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach in what was the first victory of her career. What a way to get your first W! Let’s take a look at the clubs she currently uses on Tour.

Allisen Corpuz WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Diamana GT 50 Stiff Shaft

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 Max (15.4, 18.6 degrees) with Ping Tour AD IZ-6 SR stiff shaft

Hybrids: Ping G410 (22 degrees) with Ping Alta CB 70 Slate stiff shaft

Irons: Ping i230 Irons 5-PW with Nippon Modus 105 stiff shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 54, 58 degrees) with Nippon Modus 105 stiff shafts.

Putter: Ping 2021 DS 72

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver

Ping G430 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Corpuz is one of the most accurate drivers on the LPGA Tour and is one of a number of Ping staff players to favor the G430 LST driver. Leona Maguire also has it in her bag, albeit with a different shaft. Corpuz uses a Diamana GT 50 stiff shaft which is clearly working for her as driving is one of the strongest parts of her game.

The G430 LST has a smaller profile head (440 cc) than other models in the G430 range which makes it a good fit for the higher skilled golfer with fast swing speeds. The LST is available in loft options of 9 and 10.5 degrees. The LST is designed to help golfers achieve a penetrating trajectory with accelerated ball speed and decreased spin and we were very impressed when we tested it.

Read our full Ping G430 LST review

Fairway Wood

Ping G430 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Corpuz carries two fairway woods. Her Ping G430 Max three-wood is set at 15.4 degrees loft and she then has a five-wood set at 18.6 degrees in the same model. Both fairway woods have a Ping Tour AD IZ-g SR shaft.

We tested the G430 Max fairway wood early in 2023 and it really impressed us thanks to its exceptional forgiveness, consistently fast ball speeds and versatility from different lies.

Read our full Ping G430 Max Fairway Wood Review

Hybrid

Ping G410

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Corpuz carries a G410 four-hybrid (22 degrees) with a Ping Alta CB 70 Slate shaft. The G410 hybrid is a few years old but can go toe to toe with any of the best hybrids on the market. We featured it in our Editor’s Choice list for 2020 and also tested it against a utility iron with interesting results.

Irons

Ping i230

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hawaii native plays the latest 2023 Ping i230 irons and has five-iron down to pitching wedge, all fitted with Nippon Modus 105 stiff shafts. Several Ping staff players still use older model irons but the i230 is undoubtedly one of the best irons from the brand.

The i230 is a reliable, versatile iron that can hit all the shots with a surprisingly high margin for error given its compact size. It produces a lively, stable feel with good distance and stopping power for competent players.

Read our full Ping i230 Iron review

Wedges

Ping Glide 4.0

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Corpuz carries three Ping Glide 4.0 wedges in her bag which is the same set up as Maja Stark, another Ping staff player. Corpuz has an evenly gapped set up of 50, 54 and 58 degree wedges, and like her irons they have Nippon Modus 3 shafts.

The Glide 4.0 features prominently in our list of the best wedges and we were very impressed with it during testing. They produced high levels of spin and were especially impressive out of the sand.

Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge review

Putter

Ping DS-72

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Corpuz conquered Pebble by using a Ping 2021 DS-72 putter to maximum effect. This putter is similar in shape to what you will find in the bag of Viktor Hovland. The 2021 line of putters has something for everyone and the popular DS-72 design is certainly one of the best Ping putters out there. We tested the 2022 version of this putter and gave it five stars due to its excellent feel and clear alignment lines.

Read our full Ping PLD DS 72 Putter review

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Future)

Corpuz uses the new Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, a ball that needs very little introduction. In our testing of the latest version of the Pro V1 we were struck mainly by how impressively consistent it was in the long game. The Pro V1 ball has been hugely popular for a number of years but Titleist have been able to make some subtle improvements without sacrificing any of the things that make this ball the most used on tour.