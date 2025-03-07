Why Shane Lowry Has ‘No Idea’ Which Driver He Is Using At Arnold Palmer Invitational

Pro golfers are usually ultra picky over their equipment, but not Shane Lowry at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational as he has no idea which driver he has in the bag.

Lowry has been struggling with his driver recently so has been switching and testing different models - even saying he had as many as 15 with him in the build-up to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

And the testing has been so hectic that even the man himself isn't sure of the exact Srixon model of driver he used in Thursday's first round at Bay Hill.

"It’s another Srixon one. I have no idea," said Lowry after his first round. "I had about 15 drivers on the range on Tuesday here, so no idea which one I ended up with."

From pictures at Bay Hill it looks like Lowry has the Srizon ZXi LS in the bag - which is one the best golf drivers on the market in 2025.

He still has a few problems off the tee judging by his driving stats in round one, but the rest of his game was superb as Lowry carded a three-under 69 to sit in T2.

Lowry lost strokes off the tee and was 40th in driving distance and T43 in driving accuracy during the first round at Bay Hill, but his iron play was spectacular.

The Irishman gained +4.134 strokes on his approach play to lead the field, and he was also handy on the greens with +2.284 strokes gained in putting - the 10th best mark in the tournament.

So it's clear that if Lowry can just find a driver that he is comfortable with then he's close to putting it all together - and he's doing his best to find one.

"I've been tinkering a little bit with drivers," said Lowry. "I think there's something wrong with the driver I was using last week for a few days.

"I used something different on Sunday and I used something different again today. So I don't have a hundred percent trust in that yet, but I did hit some really nice drives there towards the end, apart from 18.

"I'm pretty happy with what I have in the bag, I just need to be able to stand up on holes like 18 and trust myself to start it down the left and commit to that shot.

"As the week goes on hopefully I'll do that and, yeah, you never know where it will leave me."

(Image credit: TGL)

Lowry says fitting in driver testing has just been one part of a busy time of late - including playing TGL and other commitments.

Those other commitments will soon take a back seat as Major season approaches, but Lowry likes where he is right now in terms of both on and off the course.

"Yeah, I haven't had much time to myself the last couple of weeks," Lowry admitted.

"TGLs, charity days, golf tournaments, yeah, but that's my job, so it could be worse, I could be doing worse things."