Why Shane Lowry Has ‘No Idea’ Which Driver He Is Using At Arnold Palmer Invitational
After doing some intense and hectic testing, Shane Lowry admitted he had no idea which exact model of driver he used in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Pro golfers are usually ultra picky over their equipment, but not Shane Lowry at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational as he has no idea which driver he has in the bag.
Lowry has been struggling with his driver recently so has been switching and testing different models - even saying he had as many as 15 with him in the build-up to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
And the testing has been so hectic that even the man himself isn't sure of the exact Srixon model of driver he used in Thursday's first round at Bay Hill.
"It’s another Srixon one. I have no idea," said Lowry after his first round. "I had about 15 drivers on the range on Tuesday here, so no idea which one I ended up with."
From pictures at Bay Hill it looks like Lowry has the Srizon ZXi LS in the bag - which is one the best golf drivers on the market in 2025.
He still has a few problems off the tee judging by his driving stats in round one, but the rest of his game was superb as Lowry carded a three-under 69 to sit in T2.
Lowry lost strokes off the tee and was 40th in driving distance and T43 in driving accuracy during the first round at Bay Hill, but his iron play was spectacular.
The Irishman gained +4.134 strokes on his approach play to lead the field, and he was also handy on the greens with +2.284 strokes gained in putting - the 10th best mark in the tournament.
So it's clear that if Lowry can just find a driver that he is comfortable with then he's close to putting it all together - and he's doing his best to find one.
"I've been tinkering a little bit with drivers," said Lowry. "I think there's something wrong with the driver I was using last week for a few days.
"I used something different on Sunday and I used something different again today. So I don't have a hundred percent trust in that yet, but I did hit some really nice drives there towards the end, apart from 18.
"I'm pretty happy with what I have in the bag, I just need to be able to stand up on holes like 18 and trust myself to start it down the left and commit to that shot.
"As the week goes on hopefully I'll do that and, yeah, you never know where it will leave me."
Lowry says fitting in driver testing has just been one part of a busy time of late - including playing TGL and other commitments.
Those other commitments will soon take a back seat as Major season approaches, but Lowry likes where he is right now in terms of both on and off the course.
"Yeah, I haven't had much time to myself the last couple of weeks," Lowry admitted.
"TGLs, charity days, golf tournaments, yeah, but that's my job, so it could be worse, I could be doing worse things."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
