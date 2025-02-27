'Oh Yeah We’ve All Seen It' - Europe's Shane Lowry Responds To Keegan Bradley's Viral Ryder Cup Outburst

Shane Lowry says Team Europe have all seen USA captain Keegan Bradley's viral outburst - as the first shots ahead of Bethpage Black have been fired

USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Europe star Shane Lowry
Shots have been fired already in the build-up to the Ryder Cup with Keegan Bradley's rallying cry from Full Swing going viral - and you better believe Team Europe heard it loud and clear.

Team USA captain Bradley appears on the latest series of the Netflix hit show after the Presidents Cup, when he issues a passionate statement to many of the players that will also form his Ryder Cup side this year.

Bradley was a surprise choice to lead the USA at Bethpage Black, but he insists he'll revel in being doubted - and going on his comments the one thing there will be no shortage of is motivation.

“We’re gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f***ing a**!” Bradley proclaimed in front of the Full Swing cameras.

“I’m gonna get criticized as the captain next year,” Bradley said. “They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re gonna doubt me. I’ve been doubted my whole f***ing life. That’s when I do my best work."

There's still a long way to go until the two teams lock horns in New York, but Bradley has already shown he will be as passionate as captain as he was when he competed as a player in the Ryder Cup.

And who knows, he could yet be a playing captain if he produces on the course this year.

Playing away from home in the Ryder Cup has become the toughest test in golf, and if Luke Donald's side were in any doubt about what sort of US squad they'd be facing Bradley has shown them exactly what they'll be up against.

And if the visitors needed any motivation of their own, then Bradley's viral video was just the spark to already get those competitive juices flowing.

Shane Lowry after going one up on Jordan Spieth in his Sunday singles match

“Oh yeah. We’ve all seen it,” smiled Shane Lowry when asked if he had watched Bradley's outburst on Full Swing.

“Obviously, I saw it," Lowry added on Golf Channel's Golf Today programme. “Look, they’re going to be fired up to go beat us.

"Keegan is going to be a great captain, and we’re under no illusion that [he won’t be]; we’re certainly not going to doubt him.

"And I’m sure Luke Donald is going to prepare his team as best he can, and we’ll give it a go when it comes to it.”

And it's not as if Europe will be timid in their approach in New York, as Rory McIlroy proclaimed that they would go to Bethpage and win even while celebrating victory in Rome two years ago.

"So I've said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup," McIlroy said. "And that's what we're going to do at Bethpage."

TOPICS
