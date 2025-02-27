'Oh Yeah We’ve All Seen It' - Europe's Shane Lowry Responds To Keegan Bradley's Viral Ryder Cup Outburst
Shane Lowry says Team Europe have all seen USA captain Keegan Bradley's viral outburst - as the first shots ahead of Bethpage Black have been fired
Shots have been fired already in the build-up to the Ryder Cup with Keegan Bradley's rallying cry from Full Swing going viral - and you better believe Team Europe heard it loud and clear.
Team USA captain Bradley appears on the latest series of the Netflix hit show after the Presidents Cup, when he issues a passionate statement to many of the players that will also form his Ryder Cup side this year.
Bradley was a surprise choice to lead the USA at Bethpage Black, but he insists he'll revel in being doubted - and going on his comments the one thing there will be no shortage of is motivation.
“We’re gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f***ing a**!” Bradley proclaimed in front of the Full Swing cameras.
“I’m gonna get criticized as the captain next year,” Bradley said. “They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re gonna doubt me. I’ve been doubted my whole f***ing life. That’s when I do my best work."
There's still a long way to go until the two teams lock horns in New York, but Bradley has already shown he will be as passionate as captain as he was when he competed as a player in the Ryder Cup.
And who knows, he could yet be a playing captain if he produces on the course this year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Playing away from home in the Ryder Cup has become the toughest test in golf, and if Luke Donald's side were in any doubt about what sort of US squad they'd be facing Bradley has shown them exactly what they'll be up against.
And if the visitors needed any motivation of their own, then Bradley's viral video was just the spark to already get those competitive juices flowing.
“Oh yeah. We’ve all seen it,” smiled Shane Lowry when asked if he had watched Bradley's outburst on Full Swing.
“Obviously, I saw it," Lowry added on Golf Channel's Golf Today programme. “Look, they’re going to be fired up to go beat us.
"Keegan is going to be a great captain, and we’re under no illusion that [he won’t be]; we’re certainly not going to doubt him.
"And I’m sure Luke Donald is going to prepare his team as best he can, and we’ll give it a go when it comes to it.”
And it's not as if Europe will be timid in their approach in New York, as Rory McIlroy proclaimed that they would go to Bethpage and win even while celebrating victory in Rome two years ago.
"So I've said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup," McIlroy said. "And that's what we're going to do at Bethpage."
🚨🇺🇸🏆 #WATCH — Captain Keegan Bradley is ready to destroy team Europe at the Ryder Cup: “I've been doubted my whole f**king life. That's when I do my best work. We are gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f**king ass.” 😵(Via: @netflix) @KeegsArmy pic.twitter.com/FIeSpzIsb0February 25, 2025
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What Is A Zero Torque Putter?
Zero torque putters are being lauded as the next big thing in golf equipment but how does the concept actually work and what are the benefits?
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
The Most Common Golfing Injuries... And How To Play Through Them
Here are some exercises that might help you help you get through a game of golf with less discomfort...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
The Ryder Cup Rookie Race Is Heating Up... How Many Of These Golfers Will Make Their Debuts At Bethpage Black?
We pick out a number of US and European golfers who could be in contention to make their Ryder Cup debuts later this year in New York
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'Never Say Never' - Ian Poulter Gives His Thoughts On Ryder Cup Return
Ian Poulter could not rule out a Ryder Cup return, saying "things change quickly" amid talk of Donald Trump helping move the PIF-PGA Tour talks along
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Massive Asset' - Rory McIlroy On Why Tyrrell Hatton Will Be Vital To Any European Success At The 2025 Ryder Cup
McIlroy praised Hatton for the method of his Dubai Desert Classic victory and said the Englishman will be "a massive asset for the Europeans" at the next Ryder Cup
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Star As GB&I Thrash Continental Europe In Ryder Cup-Style Prep Event
Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Great Britain & Ireland thumped Continental Europe 17-8 at the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'He's Been Something Special' - Paul McGinley Backs One Particular Player To Star In Ryder Cup
Speaking at the Team Cup, the former Ryder Cup captain revealed that Team Europe are looking at 'two or three rookies' for 2025, with McGinley giving Matthieu Pavon very high-praise
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Whole Lot Of Money Going To Charity And We're Going To Take A Lot Of C**p' - Schauffele Sums Up Ryder Cup Pay Row
Xander Schauffele is unhappy that USA players are going to "take a lot of c**p" for getting Ryder Cup payments when they're giving it all to charity
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘The Evil Word, Money’ - Colin Montgomerie Says Ryder Cup Payments Leave ‘Sour’ Taste In Mouth
Colin Montgomerie says Americans being paid to play in the Ryder Cup "leaves a sour taste" for him
By Paul Higham Published
-
PGA Of America Approves $500,000 Package For Team USA Ryder Cup Roster
The PGA of America board met last week and approved a scheme which will see the American Ryder Cup players and captain paid for the first time ever...
By Jonny Leighfield Published