Rory McIlroy Says Olympic Gold Could Be His Biggest Achievement Since 2014

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy believes a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games could well be the biggest achievement in his career since 2014.

McIlroy has famously not won a Major since lifting the second of his PGA Championship titles at Valhalla, going on to endure several heart-breaking near misses - including at the recent US Open when he lost by a stroke to Bryson DeChambeau.

The 35-year-old has claimed 17 PGA Tour and six DP World Tour trophies since, including three Tour Championships and The Players, while leading Team Europe to a trio of Ryder Cup victories.

Yet, the pursuit to add Major No.5 has been a forlorn one, not helped by falling short in a seven-man playoff for bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games back in 2021.

But ahead of his third Olympics since golf returned from a 112-year break in 2016, McIlroy says his lack of gold-standard wins would make a medal at Le Golf National one of his great accomplishments.

McIlroy - who is representing Ireland at the Olympics - said: "It would be the achievement, certainly of the year, if not -- I think for me, it's well documented that I haven't won one of the 'Big Four' in 10 years. It would probably be one if, if not the biggest in my career for the last ten years."

Meanwhile, McIlroy's Irish teammate Shane Lowry said that going for gold at the Olympics is a chance for personal redemption given he fell short in his quest to secure a second Open Championship at Royal Troon earlier this month.

Lowry said: "I felt I had a good chance to win The Open a couple weeks ago and I was really disappointed to not give it a better go on Saturday and Sunday.

"Straightaway after that, I sort of felt like 'I have a chance to redeem myself here in a couple of weeks.' For me, if you look at the media and what it was like back home yesterday when Mona (McSharry) won that Bronze Medal (swimming), I think if I was to win a Gold Medal and bring it back to Ireland, yeah, it would be pretty cool."

McIlroy On Olympic Qualification - LIV Golfers Knew What They Signed Up For

Despite the field in both the men's and women's golf events only being 60 players, it will still be a high-quality line-up at Le Golf National. Eight of the top-10 male golfers are in France while 13 of the best 15 female players will tee it up next week.

Yet, questions have been posed over whether the missing golfers at the upper end of the world rankings should have been included anyway and if the Olympic ranking system is fit for purpose.

While Jon Rahm believes each individual nation should be allowed to choose who represents them at the Olympics, McIlroy and Lowry stated that the qualifying process is perfectly adequate and sometimes good players will have to miss out due to the competitiveness of their nation's pool of talent.

One reporter asked the pair if DeChambeau's absence in particular is particularly strange - given he is the World No.9 and a recent Major champion.

Lowry said: No.[8] in the world is not here, either, for the Americans [Patrick Cantlay]. The American Team is a hard team to make."

McIlroy added: "Yeah, I think that's the nature of qualification for the Olympics. I mean, you could have the fifth-best sprinter in the world but if he's from a certain country, he's not able to make it.

"So I think it's just the way that the qualification works in the Olympic Games, and that's not just in golf. That's in other disciplines, as well."

Lowry continued: "Like Rory said, you watch other sports, that's the way it is. If you don't run the time and don't qualify, you're not in. You watch the American nationals, it's the biggest race of the year, the Jamaican nationals in the sprint. If they run a bad race, even though they might be one of the best in the world, they are not here competing.

"I know we are not used to that in golf; that the biggest events have the best fields. But you know, there are a few players maybe that would make it better, but it's still the Olympics and we've all qualified to play for our country and we're all here to win a medal."

LIV Golf has long been frustrated in its attempts to secure guaranteed spots at Major championships via the 54-hole league, and it was a similar story for players trying to make their respective Olympic teams.

But McIlroy argued that LIV golfers cannot be too upset with how the situation has played out as they knew the potential downsides of moving to the PIF-backed circuit when they signed in the first place.

The 26-time PGA Tour winner said: "I don't think there's any other way to do [Olympic qualification] because it's hard to compare the golf that they play to the golf that we play. That's the reason they didn't get World Ranking points, right.

"So if you want to qualify for the Olympics, you knew what you had to do. Just like if you wanted to qualify for the Ryder Cup, you knew what you had to do. They were very aware of the decision they made when they did."

The Olympic golf men's tournament starts on Thursday, August 1.