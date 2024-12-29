Bunker Play... The Lowry Way! 3 Simple Tips To Sharpen Up Your Short Game From The Sand

Understanding how to play bunker shots effectively is a crucial skill for any amateur golfer, but so many are struck with fear each time their ball rolls into the sandy pit of despair.

Despite their being a wealth of brilliant bunker tips, sadly this area of the game is often neglected in player's practice routines, but with these expert tips even the most bunker-averse golfers will be racing to try them out.

In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Tom Motley analyses the silky smooth technique of short game sorcerer Shane Lowry, and shares a few simple steps to improve your performances from the sand...

Tom Motley Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Tom Motley has been a PGA professional since 2005. He offers a high level of coaching, utilising the best possible coaching technology eg Swing Catalyst with pressure plates, TrackMan 4 along with a vast array of training aids. Tom continually develops his skills through spending time with some of the best coaches across the globe.

1. Fundamentals

The ideal ball position for a routine bunker shot is just inside the lead heel, with weight favouring the lead side around 60/40 to 70/30. Shane Lowry has talked in the past of how he has been guilty of sitting back at times, affecting his angle of attack. Note how he flares open his lead foot about 45° to help him pivot around the lead leg and retain loft through impact. Great bunker players release the club past the hands, which you can just about see here.

Shane Lowry hitting a bunker shot at The Memorial Tournament in June 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Keep It Smooth

Average club golfers get quite anxious about getting the ball out, leading to quick, jerky swings. Watch Lowry and you’ll see a lovely smooth backswing. Of course, it helps when you know you have the basics covered and can trust them. He also likes to picture his shots – a great asset when you need to get creative. He can soften his elbows for softer shots or open up his arms for longer ones.

3. Hone Your Strike

You rarely see tour pros make a poor connection; they’ll hole more than they leave in the trap. To develop your feel from bunkers, draw a line in the sand and practise hitting it ten times in a row with no ball involved. Just aim to clip that line, taking the same amount of sand each time – as a guide, 4-6 inches is enough. Then, try hitting a few balls. It’s a drill that ties the basics together and really helps boost confidence.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

Oh, And One More Thing...

Like anything in golf, you need to practise to not only improve but also work out how to adapt to different types of sand and lie. So, the next time you head to the range, get yourself onto the short game area and specifically the practice bunker. Your scores will thank you later!

